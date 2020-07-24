Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop on sale for only $900 — but not for long

As part of Dell’s famous Doorbuster sales, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is only $900 right now, saving you $100 on the usual price. That’s a great deal for a stunning and modern 2-in-1 laptop. You’ll need to be speedy though. Like all of Dell’s Doorbuster sales, stock is strictly limited and time isn’t on your side here. If you’re keen to upgrade to one, you’ll need to hit that buy button fast.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop offers a stunning 13-inch HDR display that looks gorgeous whether you’re using it as a conventional laptop or as a touchscreen display. Being able to switch between the tablet experience or a regular laptop is perfect if you use your laptop for many different purposes such as writing up documents or sketching designs.

A 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 4GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage means that it’s ideally equipped for all your key productivity tasks. It’s not just smart when it comes to hardware either, with some neat design flourishes that make it all the more appealing.

That includes the MagLev keyboard which offers an edge-to-edge typing experience and is 24% thinner than a standard keyboard, a 19% larger touchpad, and a 7% larger 16:10 display. Even its torque hinges are designed in a way that makes it simple to open the laptop with one hand, making everything more convenient for you. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is also the smallest 13-inch 2-in-1 that Dell has designed and it’s super lightweight, too, making it an ideal proposition if you need to take it out and about with you. Battery life is great as well, with a promise of nearly 17 hours when using productivity applications and nearly 11 hours when streaming Netflix.

Stylish, fast performing, and lightweight, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is the ideal laptop for anyone who is keen to upgrade their productivity levels. Ordinarily priced at $1,000, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop for only $900 right now with free shipping thanks to Dell’s Doorbuster sale. You’ll need to be quick though. Stock is limited and these sales never last for long.

