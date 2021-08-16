  1. Deals
Time is running out to save on the Dell XPS for back-to-school

Dell XPS 13

The back-to-school laptop deals are a great time to buy yourself one of the best laptops out right now — the Dell XPS 13. Ordinarily priced at $950, you can snap it up for just $920 right now at Dell. It’s a time-limited offer so once it’s gone, it’s gone, and you won’t want to miss out. We’re going to tell you all about why the Dell XPS 13 is the laptop for you.

From one of the best laptop brands out there, the Dell XPS 13 is an extraordinary device for the price. You get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a gorgeous looking 13.3-inch full HD InfinityEdge Non-Touch display. That’s everything you need to be able to type up notes and papers, or enjoy some streaming in the evening, making this a great all-rounder of a device while you’re at school.

The Dell XPS 13 is well-designed, too, thanks to a design that means it squeezes a 13.3-inch display into an 11-inch form factor, making it lighter without you missing out on precious screen space. With 400-nit brightness, it works in outdoor light without an issue so you can sit outdoors and study on those nice weather days. Other features include a webcam that’s smaller than previous XPS webcams while still being better due to a 4-element else that uses more elements than a typical webcam to ensure sharp videos every step of the way.

With great battery life and a durable design thanks to the Dell XPS 13 being cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces, everything about this laptop oozes class and is something to be proud of. Right now, you can buy it for just $920 at Dell, a savings of $30. Stock is limited at this price and it’s a truly great laptop so you won’t want to miss out.

