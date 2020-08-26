You can currently bag a Dell XPS 13 for only $680 — here’s how

In the market for a new laptop just in time for heading back to school? Dell is going from strength to strength with great back-to-school sales deals with the Dell XPS 13 now just $680 if you use the coupon code LTXPS13AFF. It’s one of the best Dell laptop deals out there right now, with plenty of reasons why this is the laptop for you.

The Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic 13-inch laptop that’s perfectly pivoted towards productivity purposes. It has the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of fast SSD storage. Combined, that means it’s a great device for getting work done, covering all the necessary bases for a productive session of work or study.

The Dell XPS 13 also has a 13.3-inch FHD touch display along with all the benefits of a smaller device. That’s because Dell has managed to make this its smallest 13-inch laptop yet, making it roughly the same form factor of an 11-inch laptop while still packing in the larger screen size. You can spend more time looking at the display than the surrounding bezel. That’s further reflected by other useful tweaks such as the Dell XPS 13’s new HD webcam, which is smaller than predecessors but works better thanks to a new 4-element lens that produces sharper images. That’s ideal for important video calls or for catching up with friends.

The Dell XPS 13 is no slouch when it comes to battery life either. It should last you about 19 hours when using productivity applications like Word or Excel with about 17 hours of battery life when streaming your favorite shows on Netflix. That’s amazing for a laptop that’s so small and thin, and that only weighs about 2.7 pounds.

There are so many things to love about the Dell XPS 13 and it’s all the more attractive at only $680 when you use the coupon code LTXPS13AFF. This is a fantastic time to upgrade your working experience, ensuring you’re all good to go whether you’re studying from home or commuting to work. Expect stock to be limited at this price so snap it up fast while it’s still available.

