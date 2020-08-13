Back-to-school sales see the Dell XPS 13 down to only $780

Heading back to school, students don’t just need a laptop that helps with their work, they need a laptop that can do everything. Not only does such a laptop exist, but it’s affordable, and on sale. Just in time for the fall semester, the Dell XPS 13 is on sale for only $780 — down $70 from the usual $850. Dell will ship it for free, as well. Students are our primary concern this fall, and a great laptop is theirs for the taking at Dell.

The Dell XPS 13 might be the ultimate laptop for school. Light, durable, portable, with a great processor, graphics, and connective possibilities, it’s a well-rounded and affordable machine that can get any job done well.

We love the size of this laptop. The 13-inch screen is supported by a laptop that weighs all of 2.7 pounds, making it the lightest laptop Dell makes, and an easy companion to carry between classes. That size is even more impressive when we look at what’s inside. It has the newest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, backed up by 4GB of RAM, more than enough oomph to get students through the set of office programs compatible with Windows Home 10 (which which this comes loaded), as well as any viewing, streaming, Zooming, or gaming needs. It has the power to do a ton at once, and have as many tabs and programs open as you might need. Edit photos, watch Netflix, work on a presentation — all at once — this machine can handle it, especially with SSD storage, the fastest and most reliable kind.

Some classes are virtual? No problem as Dell has repositioned the webcam on this laptop to the top of the screen, and the company has centered it on the InfinityEdge display. Dell also upgraded the four-element camera lens — it’s now smaller, and yet provides even better images, especially in low light. Profs and study materials will come to students via 8 million pixels of 4K Ultra HD resolution, on a 13.3-inch screen with super-trim bezels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. This is video heaven (whether we’re talking video chats, virtual courses, video games, or home video editing).

The battery life is tops as well — a huge bonus if you need your computer all day but can’t always find an outlet — with up to 19 hours on a single charge, or 17 if you’re streaming your favorite content. The touchpad and touch screen are super responsive, which is always a nice touch.

School might be different this semester, but that doesn’t mean it will be any less demanding, and a great laptop is more important than ever. With this in mind, we’ve laid out the best Laptop deals. Dell offers some of the best, and just check out our collection of the best Dell XPS deals. But right now you can get the Dell XPS 13 for only $780. That’s $70 off its regular price of $850. Affordable and versatile, it could be the perfect laptop for back to school.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations