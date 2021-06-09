Every year, Prime Day deals offer some of the best opportunities for laptop upgrades, as shoppers enjoy significant savings when buying from Prime Day laptop deals. However, if your wallet is ready and you can no longer wait for Amazon’s annual shopping event, you might want to check out this discount for the Dell XPS 13. Dell is selling the laptop for just $800, after a $100 discount to its original price of $900.

The Dell XPS 13 sits on its throne among Digital Trends’ best laptops for 2021, so you can’t go wrong if it’s your choice for your next machine. The laptop is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics card, which makes it powerful enough for multitasking between several apps at a time without any hint of slowdowns. Meanwhile, its 13.3-inch Full HD display looks stunning with vibrant colors and extreme clarity, with the experience of browsing websites and watching streaming content made more enjoyable by the 80.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Whether you’re planning to use it for work or school, the Dell XPS 13 will prove to be a very reliable companion. The laptop comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which is ample space for your essential software and important files, and a webcam that delivers sharp video in all areas of the frame through its four-element lens. If you’re always on the go, the Dell XPS 13 will be able to keep up with its extreme durability, with a battery that’s capable of lasting a full day. The laptop’s dual fans and heat pipes, meanwhile, make sure that it stays cool and running at peak performance, even after hours of non-stop usage.

If you need a new laptop but you can’t wait for Prime Day, you should take advantage of this offer for the Dell XPS 13. You can buy the machine from Dell at $100 off, lowering its price to just $800 from its original price of $900. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you need to upgrade your laptop to the Dell XPS 13 as soon as possible but you don’t want to pay full price for it, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations