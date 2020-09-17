Time is running out to grab a Dell XPS 13 for only $750

Right now, Dell has cut the price on the remastered Dell XPS 13 laptop to just $750 but you’re going to need to be quick — down $100 from the usual $850. Stock is very limited and we can’t see this offer lasting the day. If you want a great productivity device and one of the best 13-inch laptops Dell has devised, you’ll need to snap it up now. It’s one of the best Dell laptop deals out there at the moment.

The Dell XPS 13 has everything you need for a well-balanced workhorse laptop. It offers the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch full HD screen. The screen is also a touch display so if you want to get more hands-on and tactile with your work, you can.

On top of that, the Dell XPS 13 is very attractively designed. It’s Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop yet with the company packing in a 13.3-inch screen within an 11-inch form factor so you get to enjoy the benefits of a sleeker laptop while still having a great screen size to look at while you’re working. It only weighs 2.7 pounds and it’s very thin meaning it will even fit on airplane tray tables without any bother. It’s also light enough to toss into your bag without worrying too much about dealing with bulky laptop setups.

Even its webcam is smaller than ever before while also being better, too, thanks to its new 4-element lens that means you get a sharper picture when taking video conferencing calls.

The most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class, the Dell XPS 13 is also no slouch when it comes to battery life. Expect just over 19 hours when using productivity applications like Word or Excel with just over 17 hours easily possible when streaming Netflix. What more could you want from such a portable device?

A fantastic all-rounder that’s sure to make your working or studying life easier, the Dell XPS 13 ordinarily costs $850. Right now though, it’s just $750, saving you $100 on the usual deal. You’ll need to be quick though. Dell has only allocated limited stock to this offer and it’s flying out the door fast. Don’t waste any time committing to this great bargain.

