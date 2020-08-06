Dell XPS 13 down to $700 in time for back-to-school — save $210

Heading back to school soon? If you’re in the market for a new laptop that’s ready for the start of class, Dell has some fantastic back-to-school sales on with the Dell XPS 13 available for just $700 — a saving of $210 on the usual price. As far as laptop deals go, you can’t go really wrong with this fantastic school and work-focused device.

The Dell XPS 13 offers the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of speedy SSD storage. As the name suggests, it also has a 13.3-inch touchscreen display which means you can get more hands-on with whatever you’re doing for school.

The laptop also offers plenty of neat refinements that make this a far more portable device than previous XPS laptops. That includes things like a better location for the webcam so that it’s smaller within the bezel of the laptop but also more effective. The 13.3-inch screen is encased in a form factor that’s previously been used in 11-inch laptops so you get all the benefits of a smaller device while still getting as much screen space as before. It all combines to become Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop so far and it only weighs 2.7 pounds thanks to some lightweight metal used in the construction process.

Battery life is just as respectable with the Dell XPS 13 promising over 19 hours of battery life when using productivity apps like Word or Excel, and over 17 hours when streaming Netflix. An important part of portability, you can be confident here that battery power isn’t going to let you down during your on-campus days. It’s just going to keep going for a while to come before you need to find a power outlet.

Stylish, portable, and powerful for the price range, the Dell XPS 13 is ordinarily $910. Right now, you can buy it for just $700, saving you $210 on the usual price. It’s a fantastic deal made all the better by Dell bundling in a year’s premium support for the first year after purchase. If this sounds like the laptop for you, you’ll need to be quick. Dell sales rarely last for long and stock is strictly limited.

