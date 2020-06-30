4th of July sales arrive early for the Dell XPS 13 — save $130

The 4th of July holiday tends to be a time where we see a lot of great deals, but this year we’re seeing some amazing discounts even before that date, like this Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop, on sale for $730 — down $120 from the usual $850. This is a fantastic price break on one of the most reliable affordable laptops, when it comes both to work and leisure use.

Are you a traveler, especially for work? When Dell designed this machine, it’s almost as if it imagined an airplane tray table as a remote workstation. This is the smallest 13-inch laptop available from Dell and weighs in at a negligible 2.7 pounds.

Something that small and light can’t be super functional, right? Wrong! It’s got the most recent 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of memory (open all the tabs you want; play a game while you do it; this engine can handle it all, fast). It’s also loaded with lightning-fast SSD storage. And the screen? Perfection. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio and super-trim bezels on its 13.3-inch FHD display, giving you the best picture you’ll find for this price.

Just in time for our new, Zoom-heavy workday, Dell has fixed the webcam on this laptop. The HD camera is now placed on top, and front-and-center, of the InfinityEdge display. The four-element camera lens is both smaller (2.25mm) than previous versions and more precise; Dell worked on it for better focus and better picture on dim lighting (and the noise reduction, too).

Meanwhile, what you’ll see on the display is heightened, too, made possible by applying an 11-inch form factor with an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio to the 13.3-inch screen (through 8 million pixels of 4K Ultra HD resolution).

In terms of navigation, the touchpad is a great as ever — one of the many reasons we love this laptop — and the touchscreen has impressive responses. Light and easy, this is a dream laptop for someone on the go, whether that’s between meetings or just moving to different rooms around the house. And the battery life is tops, offering up to 19 hours when you’re working and 17 hours when you’re streaming apps like Netflix.

As we approach the end of June, there are some amazing 4th of July sales out there — so brush up on what’s available. If you’re considering an affordable laptop that is both highly functional and price-conscious, we can’t think of a better one than this Dell XPS 13 Touch, available now at Dell for $730. Get one before they sell out!

