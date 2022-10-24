 Skip to main content
Dell Clearance Sale: Save $230 on the Dell XPS 13 today

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’ve had an eye on the Dell XPS 13 for a while, or if you’re simply in the market for a reliable device, here’s your chance to buy the laptop with a significant discount. It’s currently available in Dell’s clearance sale at $270 off, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,170. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can avail right now, but you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out because we expect stocks to go quickly.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

Variants of the Dell XPS 13 have held the top spot in Digital Trends’ best laptops for a while now because of its unmatched combination of dependable performance and head-turning design. Whether you’ll be using the device for work or school, it won’t let you down with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. The laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD, which provides ample space for your apps and files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using it as soon as it boots up.

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch Full HD+ touchscreen with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, and the InfinityEdge design offers an immersive look at whatever you’re working on or watching due to the very narrow bezels surrounding the display. The laptop will stay with you through its long battery life — up to more than 14 hours on a single charge — and with its dual fans, heat pipe with a single evaporator and dual condenser, and hidden exhaust venting on its hinge, the Dell XPS 13 won’t overheat even if you use it that long.

You can’t go wrong if you choose the Dell XPS 13 as your next laptop, especially with Dell’s $270 discount that lowers its price to $900 from its sticker price of $1,170. If you’ve been browsing laptop deals for an offer that jumps off the page, this may be the one that you’ve been looking for. It’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure how long the Dell XPS 13 will be available in this clearance sale.

