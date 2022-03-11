Dell XPS 13 laptop with touchscreen drops below $1,000

There are laptop deals of all shapes and sizes from different retailers, so it might be tough to narrow down your choices. To help you with your decision, you should check out Dell laptop deals, particularly Dell XPS deals, as these machines provide immense value for money with their powerful specifications and useful features. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss is Dell’s $100 discount for the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop, which brings its price down to just $950 from its original price of $1,050. You can then save an extra 17% with the code SAVE17, for an additional price cut of $162 that further lowers the laptop’s price to $788.

The Dell XPS 13 is the top option in Digital Trends’ best laptops, and with the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop being one of its variants, you’re sure that you’ll get a high-quality device. The laptop features a 13.3-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution and virtually no bezels on three sides, for an immersive viewing experience when browsing the internet, watching streaming content, or playing video games.

In terms of performance, you’ll et all you could want with the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop, as it’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris XE Graphics. According to our laptop buying guide, 8GB of RAM is the sweet spot for most, so the laptop should be able to keep up with your daily tasks. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, which should be enough for storage for all your essential software and important files.

Whether you need a new laptop for work, school, or play, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. It’s currently available from Dell for just $950, after a $100 discount to its original price of $1,050. With the code SAVE17, you can enjoy an extra 17% off, further slashing the laptop’s price by $162 and making it even more affordable at $788. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations