  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell XPS 13 laptop with touchscreen drops below $1,000

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell XPS 13 Touch open showing the keyboard.

There are laptop deals of all shapes and sizes from different retailers, so it might be tough to narrow down your choices. To help you with your decision, you should check out Dell laptop deals, particularly Dell XPS deals, as these machines provide immense value for money with their powerful specifications and useful features. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss is Dell’s $100 discount for the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop, which brings its price down to just $950 from its original price of $1,050. You can then save an extra 17% with the code SAVE17, for an additional price cut of $162 that further lowers the laptop’s price to $788.

The Dell XPS 13 is the top option in Digital Trends’ best laptops, and with the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop being one of its variants, you’re sure that you’ll get a high-quality device. The laptop features a 13.3-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution and virtually no bezels on three sides, for an immersive viewing experience when browsing the internet, watching streaming content, or playing video games.

In terms of performance, you’ll et all you could want with the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop, as it’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris XE Graphics. According to our laptop buying guide, 8GB of RAM is the sweet spot for most, so the laptop should be able to keep up with your daily tasks. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, which should be enough for storage for all your essential software and important files.

Whether you need a new laptop for work, school, or play, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. It’s currently available from Dell for just $950, after a $100 discount to its original price of $1,050. With the code SAVE17, you can enjoy an extra 17% off, further slashing the laptop’s price by $162 and making it even more affordable at $788. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Vizio TV deals for March 2022

vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020

Best laptop deals and sales for March 2022

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

This Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is over $400 off right now

Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptop

This Alienware gaming laptop is $400 off today

Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptop on white background.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Overwatch 2 closed beta is coming to PC next month

Tracer, Mei, Reinhardt, Mercy, and Lucio pose in the key art for Overwatch 2.

The best Bluetooth speakers under $100

Anker Soundcore Select Bluetooth speaker.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and S21 Ultra camera modules.

Google adds more iMessage features to Android’s Messages app

Google Pixel 6 Pro wallpaper.

Netflix’s Metal Lords trailer has teen angst & a band battle

Adrian Greensmith and Isis Hainsworth in Metal Lords.

Ray tracing on Elden Ring? Here’s how I added it myself

ray tracing on elden ring how i added it myself

Marvel reveals more of Moon Knight in new featurette

A scene from Marvel's Moon Knight.

Android 12L: Everything you need to know about the big screen update

Android 12L on tablets.