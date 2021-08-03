  1. Deals
Dell XPS 13, XPS 17 laptops have super cheap back-to-school deals

By

It’s almost that time of year again: Back-to-school is looming, which could mean back to in-person classes for millions of students this year. Regardless of location, both students and parents will be grateful for these Dell XPS deals. And right now at Dell, some top-tier XPS laptops are seeing steep discounts (especially with an extra $100 or $50 off when you use the code STUDENT100 or STUDENT50): you can save $400 on the New 13-inch XPS 13 Touch Laptop; meanwhile, the giant 17-inch XPS 17 Laptop is $300 off. These are amazing savings on some of the best laptops Dell makes — and they can be yours, today.

13-inch Dell XPS 13 Touch — $1,670, was $1,970

A Dell XPS 13 on a white background.

The Dell XPS 13 is so dominant that we’ve called it “the laptop endgame,” and this version comes absolutely loaded. Under the hood, we’re looking at an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor, with 16GB onboard memory and 512GB SSD storage. Those are absolute monster specs, especially for a laptop this size. And then there’s this laptop’s screen. It’s a gorgeous, four-sided InfinityEdge 13.3-inch display that provides an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. And this is a touchscreen, which can not only help with browsing but can make work more efficient. On top of these great fundamentals, there’s an amazing HD webcam, Killer Wi-Fi 6 technology, Windows 10 (which can soon be upgraded to 11), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a battery that lasts up to 14 hours. It’s incredibly small and light with a stunning design, and it connects to nearly anything, quickly, with a USB-C port (which is great for charging, too) and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. We can’t say enough good things about this powerful, versatile, ultra-portable laptop. Dell has discounted the XPS 13 by $300, but you can save an extra $100 right now with code STUDENT100.

17-inch Dell XPS 17 Laptop — $1,750, was $2,000

A partially open Dell XPS 17 on a white background.

How’s this for an endorsement? When our reviewers looked at the Dell XPS 17, they said it was “leaving the MacBook Pro 16 in the dust.” It’s not often that we hold up a laptop higher than the mighty MacBook. What pushes the XPS 17 ahead is its unbeatable screen, unmatched performance, and surprisingly diminutive size. This is a 17-inch laptop that feels more like a 15-inch laptop. And it comes loaded with a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor (12MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 6 cores), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 graphics for all your gaming needs, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB Solid State Drive storage. This is a ton of power — and yet this laptop looks and performs like a machine that’s svelte. Add to this diamond-cut construction (scratch-resistant and handsome), a new 2.25mm XPS 17 webcam, quad-speaker design with Waves Nx 3D audio, and four Thunderbolt ports, and you have one serious machine that can handle anything. Whether you just want the biggest, baddest PC laptop, or you want to do serious gaming, or your work involves heavy graphics or video — this could be the ultimate back-to-school laptop for you. On top of an already sweet $250 off the XPS 17, you can save an additional $50 with Dell’s back-to-school coupon, STUDENT50.

More laptop deals

Want to see what’s on sale outside the world of Dell XPS? Check out our roundup of the best laptop deals, just in time for back-to-school.

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$169 $199
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,004 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now
Use eCoupon: THINKAUG

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB)

$1,699 $2,199
Load up for productivity and entertainment with this Microsoft Surface Laptop powerhouse. 8th generation Intel Core CPU, 16 GB Ram, and 512 GB of storage plus an all-day battery do the job.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
