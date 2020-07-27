Need a laptop for school? Dell XPS 13 is $100 off right now

Looking for a great new laptop for when you head back to school? Right now, the Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop is only $850 at Dell — a price cut of $100. It’s all part of the start of back-to-school sales right now. The Dell XPS 13 Touchscreen laptop is one of the better Dell XPS deals out there at the moment, providing plenty of power and style at a great price.

Dell considers the XPS 13 laptop to be the most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class. It utilizes the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, has 8GB of memory, and a 128GB SSD hard drive for storage. Alongside that is its 13.3-inch full HD screen which is also a touchscreen, making it ideal if you want to get a little more tactile with what you’re doing.

Designed with productivity in mind, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is super slim and lightweight where it counts. Its screen has been packed into an 11-inch form factor so the laptop is smaller and the bezel thinner, yet you still get the great 13-inch experience that you’re used to. It’s also Dell’s smallest ever 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds so it’s perfect for tossing into your bag and taking out and about with you. It even has a smaller yet better webcam that measures only 2.25mm but offers a new and improved 4-element lens so you get a sharper picture on your calls. Despite being so small, the Dell XPS 13 laptop has useful features like a fingerprint reader neatly built into the power button for added security.

Battery life is similarly well-considered with up to 19 hours on offer when using productivity apps or up to 17 hours when you’re binge-watching Netflix. Thanks to such great battery life, it’s perfect for using wherever you are, even if you’re not near a power source.

If you’ve been looking out for great laptop deals you can’t go wrong with this Dell XPS 13 laptop. Ordinarily $950, the laptop is just $850, making it a great deal thanks to its many useful features for work and play — this semester and beyond. Be quick though. Stock is limited, especially at this price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations