Don’t miss these Labor Day deals on the Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15

Labor Day has been celebrated for decades and is usually commemorated with parades and family BBQs. The celebration of the laborers that helped build our country has also come to be known as a day with some of the largest retailers’ biggest sales. Labor Day sales can come and go before you even know they existed, which is why we are here to give you the heads up. Today only, Dell has exclusive deals on the Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15. If you are in the market for a new computer, don’t miss these incredible laptop deals.

Dell XPS 13 — $700, was $850

The Dell XPS 13 usually starts at $850 but is on sale today for Labor Day for only $700. This 13-inch laptop has been remastered and now features 10th Gen Intel Core processors and an HD webcam now located at the top of the InfinityEdge display. Every part of the display has been improved from the size of the screen (from 11-inch to 13.3-inch) to the 4K Ultra HD resolution that packs 8 million pixels. The Dell XPS 13 is Dell’s smallest laptop, weighing in at just 2.7 pounds, making it perfect for work on the go. The battery life is incredibly long – over 19 hours when using applications and over 17 hours when streaming videos on the Full HD model and over 11 hours using applications and over 10 hours when streaming on the UHD model. This laptop is more durable than many of its competitors since it is cut from a single block of aluminum.

Dell XPS 15 — $1600, was $1850

The Dell XPS 15 is the world’s smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop with an OLED display option. Today for Labor Day, you can get this laptop starting at $1,600 for a savings of $250. The XPS 15 has a 9th Generation Intel Core processor and a 15.6-inch 4K UHD OLED InfinityEdge Anti-Reflective Non-Touch display. This 15-inch version has the same improved HD webcam location as the 13-inch version but also features a new 4-element lens that uses more elements than a typical webcam to deliver sharp video while also reducing noise and significantly improving video quality, especially in dim lighting. Weighing in at just 4 pounds with a solid-state drive, the XPS 15 is one of the world’s lightest 15-inch performance-class laptops.

