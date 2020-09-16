Save $310 on the Dell XPS 15 in Dell’s Semi-Annual Sale today

As part of Dell’s Semi-Annual Sale, the Dell XPS 15 is currently just $1,500 right now, with the coupon SAVE17. If you were looking to update to a new laptop, you won’t want to miss this deal. It’s one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen all day, which means it’s bound to sell out quickly. Grab the Dell XPS 15 now and save $310 with the coupon SAVE17.

The Dell XPS 15 is jam-packed with new updates to its design, performance, and connectivity. This compact laptop features super-thin bezels and boasts a 16:10 display aspect ratio to make this laptop seem wider and more pleasing to the naked eye. The edge-to-edge display and Full HD screen keeps the video quality high and makes streaming an enjoyable experience on the XPS 15. You can even customize your Dell laptop to sport UHD+ if needed, further enhancing your screen quality. The EyeSafe feature also allows for additional screen time without straining your eyes during a long workday. With the 10th-generation Intel Core and Windows 10 operating system, you can run heavy applications like Adobe Photoshop or edit multiple spreadsheets at once without your laptop overloading. The updated processor also allows you to multitask easily so you can switch from productivity to gaming apps in a matter of seconds.

There’s also a wide selection of ports including three USB-C ports (two with Thunderbolt 3 support), an SD card reader, and a headphone audio jack if needed. You can also seamlessly connect your device with Dell Mobile Connect to your smartphone to streamline your notifications and keep your eyes fixated on one screen. The battery life is also worth noting, lasting up to 25 hours on the Full HD model while using low powered productivity apps like Word or Excel. You’ll also have no privacy concerns as the Dell XPS 15 has a fingerprint sensor for added protection. The screen is also pretty scratch-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about minor bumps or bruises or daily wear and tear with this laptop.

With a sleek, compact design and a revolutionary display rivaling most competitors, the Dell XPS 15 is a steal at its current price of $1,500. Head over to the Dell website now and don’t forget to type in your coupon code SAVE17 to receive a discount worth $310 on your new Dell XPS 15.

