This Dell XPS bundle will save you over $500 — but hurry!

The Dell XPS Desktop bundled with the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor.

If you’re planning to invest in a PC, you should know that buying from one of these desktop computer deals often requires you to purchase peripherals from the likes of these desktop monitor deals, wireless keyboard deals, and office chair deals, among others. However, you don’t have to go through that hassle with this offer from Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS Desktop bundle, which comes with a $530 discount to its original price of $2,010, bringing it down to $1,480.

The Dell XPS Desktop follows the lead of the best desktop computers by packing the most powerful components, including the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card. The PC also comes with a 256GB SSD and 1TB SATA HD, a design that maximizes airflow, and a total of 10 USB ports so you’ll be able to connect all your devices at the same time.

Joining the Dell XPS Desktop in the bundle is the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor, which features a 24.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution, compatibility with AMD’s Free-Sync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync for tear-free action, and a fully adjustable stand for a more comfortable viewing angle. The Alienware A410K keyboard and Alienware AW610M mouse round out the bundle, so you’re all good to go once it arrives to your home.

You don’t need to spend too much time in building your computer setup as you can complete it with just one purchase, like with the Dell XPS Desktop bundle. The Dell XPS Desktop, Dell S2522HG gaming monitor, Alienware AW410K keyboard, and Alienware AW610M mouse are yours for just $1,480, after Dell’s $530 discount to the bundle’s original price of $2,010. Stocks are limited though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the Dell XPS Desktop bundle, you don’t have the luxury of procrastinating. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Dell XPS deals

The Dell XPS Desktop bundle is a simple way of setting up your workstation at home. However, if you’re not sold on it, you should browse the other options under the Dell XPS brand. To help you in finding the perfect offer, we’ve gathered some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available for you to shop.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$833 $950
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell
4K TOUCH DISPLAY

Dell XPS 15 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,950
A true entertainment PC, the Dell XPS 15's display is optimized for your viewing and streaming pleasure as it features a 15.6-inch 4K panel and CinemaStream to reduce buffering.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,544 $1,950
If you need a 4K laptop that doesn't trade hardware performance for gimmicks, this XPS 13 is the one. Along with its UHD+ touch display, this thing packs plenty of muscle under the hood.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 17 Laptop (Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,708 $2,000
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the XPS 17 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and impressive GPU power that cuts down on work-disrupting lag.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,113 $1,300
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$902 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell
