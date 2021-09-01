This Dell XPS bundle will save you over $500 — but hurry!

If you’re planning to invest in a PC, you should know that buying from one of these desktop computer deals often requires you to purchase peripherals from the likes of these desktop monitor deals, wireless keyboard deals, and office chair deals, among others. However, you don’t have to go through that hassle with this offer from Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS Desktop bundle, which comes with a $530 discount to its original price of $2,010, bringing it down to $1,480.

The Dell XPS Desktop follows the lead of the best desktop computers by packing the most powerful components, including the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card. The PC also comes with a 256GB SSD and 1TB SATA HD, a design that maximizes airflow, and a total of 10 USB ports so you’ll be able to connect all your devices at the same time.

Joining the Dell XPS Desktop in the bundle is the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor, which features a 24.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution, compatibility with AMD’s Free-Sync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync for tear-free action, and a fully adjustable stand for a more comfortable viewing angle. The Alienware A410K keyboard and Alienware AW610M mouse round out the bundle, so you’re all good to go once it arrives to your home.

You don’t need to spend too much time in building your computer setup as you can complete it with just one purchase, like with the Dell XPS Desktop bundle. The Dell XPS Desktop, Dell S2522HG gaming monitor, Alienware AW410K keyboard, and Alienware AW610M mouse are yours for just $1,480, after Dell’s $530 discount to the bundle’s original price of $2,010. Stocks are limited though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the Dell XPS Desktop bundle, you don’t have the luxury of procrastinating. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Dell XPS deals

The Dell XPS Desktop bundle is a simple way of setting up your workstation at home. However, if you’re not sold on it, you should browse the other options under the Dell XPS brand. To help you in finding the perfect offer, we’ve gathered some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available for you to shop.

