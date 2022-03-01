It’s not often we see higher-end laptops in the 13-inch screen space, especially given how common tablets are, but Dell has managed to do a great job with the XPS 13. If you aren’t familiar with the Dell XPS lineup, it’s one of the industry’s go-to laptops for style, size, and internal specs, and you can see even just by looking at it how portable it is. Of course, even with some of the best Dell XPS deals, these machines can be pretty expensive, although today we’ve got a great sale from Dell discounting the XPS 13 down to $870 from $1,050.

The Dell XPS 13 straddles the line between laptop and tablet surprisingly well, especially given its size, with the most striking thing about it being how thin it is given its impressive specs. Not only is the 13.3-inch screen FHD, but it’s also InfinityEdge, meaning a smaller border to deal with for a much nicer viewing experience. It can also hit 100% of sRGB and it manages 400nits of brightness, which should be more than enough to allow you to see the screen on sunny days. To that end, the XPS 13 is surprisingly portable and great for use as a notebook or tablet, especially if you tend to do a lot of standing or if you are in situations where you only need to use the screen without the keyboard.

As for the internal specs, they’re pretty good, with the highlight being the 11th-gen Intel i5-1135G7, which can handle pretty much all productivity software. There’s also the 8GBs of RAM that can handle all the regular day-to-day use of work and study, and the 256GB internal SSD should be enough for most, although getting an external hard drive to supplement it might be a good idea. As for the graphics card, there isn’t one, as the XPS 13 comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, so while you won’t be playing the latest AAA games, you could get away with indie games or ones that don’t require beastly gaming specs.

If you’re looking for a small laptop that fits nicely between a laptop and a tablet, the XPS 13 is great, especially with the current deal from Dell that discounts it down to $870 from $1,050. Of course, if it doesn’t do it as much for you, check out some of our other Dell laptop deals or our general laptop deals for something that might fit better.

