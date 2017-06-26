Save up to $460 on a new DJI quadcopter drone with these limited-time deals

Update: Added the Phantom 3 Professional and Mavic Pro VR bundle.

Camera drones have come a long way in the past few years, with DJI cranking out some of the best consumer models on the market today. Its highly rated quadcopter lineup includes some of our own favorites, and now you can save hundreds on new and professionally refurbished models with these limited-time DJI drone deals.

If you’ve been thinking about joining the camera drone craze and are looking for a good unit, these deals are your chance to score a quality model at a serious discount. Note that the refurbished quadcopter drones are in like-new condition and have been thoroughly cleaned, inspected, and tested, so you can buy with confidence.

Phantom 3 Standard The DJI Phantom 3 Standard is an excellent budget-friendly option perfect for someone who is considering a drone but doesn’t want to spend a small fortune. The Standard boasts an easy-to-use intelligent control system and gimbal stabilization technology to keep your drone flying smoothly. The camera can record stable footage in crisp 2.7K HD resolution, snap photos at 12 megapixels, and stream real-time 720p video right to your mobile device. The Phantom 3 Standard is listed at $499 on the DJI website, but a $100 discount brings the refurbished model down to just $399. $399 from DJI

Phantom 3 Professional If 4K video is a must-have but you still want a quality drone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, the Phantom 3 Professional is for you. The Professional is one of our favorites, with the DT review team calling it a “budget-friendly beast.” Along with 4K recording capabilities, this Phantom drone boasts 3-axis gimbal technology and a Vision Positioning system for improved stability when flown indoors. The DJI Pilot app allows for live streaming to your mobile device which you can mount on the included remote control. Listed at $999, the refurbished Phantom 3 Professional is on sale for just $539 from Newegg. Our reviewers noted that this drone was competitively priced even when it dropped to around $1,000 early last year, so at this price you are getting a great 4K-capable unit with a lot of value. $539 from Newegg

Phantom 3 Advanced For a drone with upgraded flying technologies, check out the Phantom 3 Advanced. Along with 2.7K recording capabilities, this Phantom drone boasts an improved 3-axis gimbal technology, GPS satellite positioning, and a Vision Positioning system for improved stability in flight. The DJI Pilot app allows for live-streaming to your mobile device, which you can mount on the included remote control. Priced at $680 new, the refurbished Phantom 3 Advanced can be yours for $639. This drone was priced at $999 when it launched, so at this price, you’re getting a great GPS-capable unit with a lot of value. $639 from DJI

Phantom 4 Another one of our favorite drones is the Phantom 4, DJI’s latest addition to the Phantom family. With this next-gen model, DJI rebuilt its Phantom drone from the ground up, and our review team noted that the nimble Phantom 4 is an absolute joy to fly. This sleek, all-white quadcopter features the same 4K recording capability, gimbal flight stabilization, and Vision Positioning as the Phantom 3 Pro, along with a few great additions. The new ActiveTrack feature lets you pick out a moving object and direct the Phantom 4 to follow it, while built-in collision avoidance automatically prevents the drone from flying into obstacles. TapFly gets the drone airborne with a touch of your finger, and the GPS Smart Home Return feature brings your Phantom 4 back safely. Listed at $899 new, the refurbished Phantom 4 is available for just $799, and is an excellent choice for serious drone enthusiasts out there. $799 from DJI