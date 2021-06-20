Don’t buy an iPad today — wait until tomorrow

With Prime Day right around the corner tomorrow on June 21 and 22, you’ve probably already spotted some fantastic early Prime Day deals across Amazon and various other retailers. You might even have seen the iPad 10.2 deal that’s currently underway — and we get it, you’re tempted. Maybe you’ve given in to temptation and already nabbed a deal or two, but let us persuade you to wait until tomorrow if a new iPad is on your wishlist this Prime Day.

It’s probably best to practice a little patience if you’re after a new iPad. Prime Day doesn’t kick off until June 21 and 22, which is when you’ll find the best Prime Day iPad deals. So if you’re serious about bagging the best iPad for the lowest possible price, we’d encourage you to wait until Prime Day officially starts. In the meantime, why not check out our guide to which iPad to buy this Prime Day?

If you’re already in the Apple ecosystem but eyeing a new iPad hungrily, you’ll know they don’t come cheap — and finding them at a discounted price is tricky at any other time of year. So whether you’re after a deal on a compact iPad Mini, crossing your fingers for a fantastic deal on a budget-friendly iPad Air 4, or even hoping to get some money off an 8th-generation iPad, you’ll have less chance of buyer’s remorse if you sit tight until tomorrow. That’s when things officially kick off for Prime Day, with all the best iPad deals.

Prime Day is that time of year when amazing deals on iPads and accessories are all around, with prices usually lower than they are at other times of the year — with the exception of Black Friday. Of course, you could bag one of the deals available today, if you’re impatient and need your new iPad now, but you might regret it if you find a cheaper deal on Prime Day itself.

Because hunting for the best deals can be a bit of a chore, we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve got all the best Prime Day iPad deals on our deals page so keep your eyes glued to it when things kick off tomorrow, June 21 — wallets at the ready!

