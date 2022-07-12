Today's Best Dyson Air Purifier Prime Day Deal

Contrary to popular misconception, Prime Day deals are not exclusive to Amazon. All of the biggest retailers are currently running their own Prime Day-adjacent promotions, and right now we’re particularly interested in the Prime Day smart home deals that are happening at Best Buy: In particular, a discount on the Dyson’s HP04 Pure Hot + Cool Smart Tower Air Purifier, which sees it on sale for $500, down from the usual $550 — one of the best air purifier deals we’ve seen, so don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Dyson HP04 smart air purifier

Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool Smart Air Purifier is the only hybrid heater and fan that can clean an entire room properly. It automatically senses pollution, captures ultra-fine pollutants, and projects purified, heated air using Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology. No other air purifier currently on the market does what this one can do.

The HP04 is a space heater, HEPA air purifier, and fan all in one smart device. The sealed HEPA filters in these devices capture 99.97% of allergens, including even the smallest ones, meaning that this air purifier is ideal for allergies, pets, dust, smoke, and pollen, and a great air purifier for mold issues. Its activated carbon filter removes pollutants as well as household odors. It also projects purified air across the entire room, making the air around you cleaner while delivering heat that can be controlled with a thermostat from your phone. You can see real-time reports and remotely control your machine all through the Dyson Link app.

Dyson’s HP04 is Alexa enabled, too, so you can simply use your voice to turn it on or off, turn on auto-mode, and update you on the quality of the air indoors. It’s also been proven to help with sleep, as over 70% of people surveyed felt better-rested when using the Dyson purifier. Using it in night mode means that you can keep the Dyson HP04 monitoring your air and purifying your room quietly.

Taking all of that into consideration, it’s hard to deny that this Dyson Air Purifier Prime Day deal is wildly enticing. There are so many health benefits of smart air purifiers, so don’t miss out on your chance to have instantly cleaner air at an instantly better price.

After something different? Take a look at some of the other (unofficial) Best Buy Prime Day deals happening today.

