Hurry! The Dyson bladeless fan has a rare discount today only

It’s a good time to be shopping air conditioner deals, as retailers often offer unusually low prices when an item isn’t so in demand. If you’re looking to land a cool piece of tech in the process, the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan is seeing a $120 discount at Best Buy today. This deal brings the price to just $280, down from its regular price of $400. Free shipping is included, as is in-store pickup in most locations, but this is a limited deal and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan

Dyson has become somewhat renowned over the years for bringing intriguing tech features and unique designs to modern household electronics. Many of the best Dyson vacuums showcase this, as does the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan. A fan may not be traditionally considered a legitimate option for lowering a room’s temperature, but with technology bringing new levels of efficiency to the Pure Cool TP01, its capabilities will surprise a lot of people. When it comes to its practical, hands-on usage, the Pure Cool TP01 allows you to control airflow by choosing between Diffused and Focused airflow modes, and it offers your choice of 0 and 70-degree oscillation.

The entirety of the Dyson Pure Cool line not only is meant to keep you and your daily environment cool, but it also offers a lot when it comes to purifying the air. The Pure Cool TP01 removes 99.97% of allergens, and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. It does this with a HEPA filtration system that manages whole room purification, combining with Air Multiplier technology to circulate the purified air throughout the whole room. This includes the ability to capture wildfire smoke. The Pure Cool TP01 is Certified Asthma and Allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. It comes with a magnetized remote that lets you control it from anywhere in the room, and stores neatly on the machine when not in use.

The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 is a piece of tech that doesn’t often see a discount, and makes for one of the better Dyson deals you’ll find. With this limited time offer at Best Buy you can save $120, as it is marked down from its regular price of $400 to just $280. Free shipping is included.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations