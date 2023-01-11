 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! The Dyson bladeless fan has a rare discount today only

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan in silver against a white background.

It’s a good time to be shopping air conditioner deals, as retailers often offer unusually low prices when an item isn’t so in demand. If you’re looking to land a cool piece of tech in the process, the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan is seeing a $120 discount at Best Buy today. This deal brings the price to just $280, down from its regular price of $400. Free shipping is included, as is in-store pickup in most locations, but this is a limited deal and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan

Dyson has become somewhat renowned over the years for bringing intriguing tech features and unique designs to modern household electronics. Many of the best Dyson vacuums showcase this, as does the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan. A fan may not be traditionally considered a legitimate option for lowering a room’s temperature, but with technology bringing new levels of efficiency to the Pure Cool TP01, its capabilities will surprise a lot of people. When it comes to its practical, hands-on usage, the Pure Cool TP01 allows you to control airflow by choosing between Diffused and Focused airflow modes, and it offers your choice of 0 and 70-degree oscillation.

The entirety of the Dyson Pure Cool line not only is meant to keep you and your daily environment cool, but it also offers a lot when it comes to purifying the air. The Pure Cool TP01 removes 99.97% of allergens, and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. It does this with a HEPA filtration system that manages whole room purification, combining with Air Multiplier technology to circulate the purified air throughout the whole room. This includes the ability to capture wildfire smoke. The Pure Cool TP01 is Certified Asthma and Allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. It comes with a magnetized remote that lets you control it from anywhere in the room, and stores neatly on the machine when not in use.

Related

The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 is a piece of tech that doesn’t often see a discount, and makes for one of the better Dyson deals you’ll find. With this limited time offer at Best Buy you can save $120, as it is marked down from its regular price of $400 to just $280. Free shipping is included.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This ASUS gaming PC with RTX 3060 is $300 off today
Asus ROG gaming PC at a side angle.
Best place to buy a TV: Get the most bang for your buck
2023 TCL Q7 4K QLED TV.
Beats Studio Buds are only $100 today — but hurry!
A woman listens to music on her Beats Studio Buds.
Hurry! Best Buy has the air fryer deal you’ve been waiting for
A meal is prepared around the Bella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer.
Best VPN deals and sales for January 2023
A close-up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.
Best blue light glasses: 10 frames for every personal style & preference
Best laser printer deals for January 2023: Save on HP and Canon today
The Canon imageCLASS MF3010VP Wired Black and White All-in-One Laser Printer on a desk, with paper in the feeder.
Best gaming chair deals for January 2023
A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.
This 165Hz gaming monitor is on sale at Walmart for under $200
The ASUS TUF 27-inch gaming monitor against a white background.
The best places to buy a prebuilt gaming PC in 2023
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
This 65-inch LG QNED TV is $700 off — so what is QNED?
The LG 65-inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV with colorful display on screen
This Sling TV deal gets you 50% off your first month
Sling TV on Apple TV.
The best places to buy a laptop online in 2023
Laptop on Amazon surrounded by boxes of tech gear.