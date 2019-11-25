Echelon stationary bikes are an affordable and easy to set up exercise bike that enables riders to engage in digital training programs from the comfort of their own home. Echelon Reflect mirrors are part of the new trend of in-home training mirrors that also provide thorough exercise training without leaving your house. Echelon bikes are modern, lightweight, and surprisingly quiet, which allows you to work out any time of the day without disrupting other members of your household. Starting Monday, all Connect bikes and Reflect mirrors are 25% off for the company’s pre-Black Friday sale. If you’re looking for a great Black Friday deal and want to get a jump on shopping, check out the deals below on these exercise bikes. We’ve highlighted the specs of each bike and mirror below so you can compare and find the right fit for you.

It should be noted that all of these models have a base price that does not include the cost of the fitness instructor plans. You can also purchase the bike with the plan monthly, yearly, or biennially.

Connect EX-1 Bike – 25% off with Coupon Code BF25

The Echelon Connect EX-1 Bike has ergonomic handlebars with an adjustable console that holds your device and flips 180 degrees and a comfortable seat with dumbbell holders. It has Bluetooth capabilities so you can run the Fitpass app that guides you through exercise. There are 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a precision resistance motor. The pedals are SPD compatible with adjustable toe cages to accommodate any size foot. Fitpass workouts featuring trainer-led yoga, stretching, pre- and post-workout sessions, meditation, pilates, kickboxing, Zumba, and more can be completed from the comfort of your own home and feature over 30 world-class trainers plus guest and celebrity instructors.

Connect EX-3 Bike – 25% off with Coupon Code BF25

The Echelon Connect EX-3 Bike has the same ergonomic handlebars with an adjustable console that holds your device and flips 180 degrees as the EX-1 Bike. It features a new competition seat with 6-inch lever-style adjustment and Bluetooth capabilities. There is a new indexing resistance adjustment knob with 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a new motor for precise magnetic resistance. The pedals are SPD compatible with adjustable toe cages. Enjoy Fitpass workouts featuring trainer-led yoga, stretching, pre- and post-workout sessions, meditation, pilates, kickboxing, Zumba, and more. You get the same 30-plus world-class trainers with guest and celebrity instructors. The EX-3 has a new handheld rack on the seat slide and new lightweight triangular tubing.

Connect EX-5 Bike – 25% off with Coupon Code BF25

The Echelon Connect EX-5 Bike bike has a Competition Aero handlebar system adjusts fore and aft for performance or comfort. All of the other features are the same as the Echelon Connect EX-3 Bike except that the EX-5 has two handlebar-mounted bottle holders and a weight rack behind the seat that holds two 2-pound dumbbells.

Connect EX-5s Bike – 25% off with Coupon Code BF25

The Echelon Connect EX-5s has all of the same features as the Echelon Connect EX-5 except for the screen. The EX-5s has a new 21.5-inch HD touchscreen that flips 180 degees.

Echelon Reflect 40-inch – 25% off with Coupon Code BF25

The Echelon Reflect 40-inch brings a personal trainer into any room in your home and provides high-energy cardio, yoga, boxing, strength training, meditation, and many other workouts on demand. Your membership includes live classes with world-class trainers and classes. You can also compete with family and friends to keep your drive and motivation going. Control the mirror from your smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth capabilities.

Echelon Reflect 50-inch Touchscreen – 25% off with Coupon Code BF25

The Echelon Reflect 50iinch touchscreen offers all of the fantastic features of the 40-inch mentioned above but with touchscreen capabilities. No need to sync with your phone or device because the mirror itself puts the control at your fingertips and on a larger screen.

If you’re in the market for new exercise equipment, any of these Echelon products are a great choice. Be sure to check out our other Black Friday fitness equipment deals as well.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations