The holidays are almost here, but once they are over, it becomes time to focus on the new year and what it will bring. For many people, this means New Year’s resolutions, and often, these vows include plans to get into shape or lose weight. If you have a friend or family member that is always looking for new ways to stay active, the Echelon FitPass Plus is the perfect gift. If you order by December 20 at 3 p.m. and choose expedited shipping, you can still receive this gift in time for Christmas.

The Echelon FitPass Plus gives you access to livestream and on-demand classes 24 hours a day. Classes are taught by the world’s best instructors, and you can stream them directly to your TV. With only a simple HDMI and USB hookup (included), you can connect the FitPass Plus to your TV and enjoy all types of workouts from the comfort of your own home. Featuring yoga, cardio, strength training, and many more classes, you won’t get bored doing the same workout every day.

The FitPass Plus sells for $80, but you need a subscription to stream classes. You can pay for the subscription monthly, annually, or for two years at a time. As is usually the case, the longer the subscription you sign up for, the more money you save. You can utilize your own equipment such as dumbbells or a yoga mat or check out the accessories that Echelon offers. Accessories available for FitPass Plus include a fitness mat, a two-pound dumbbell set, and water bottles. The FitPass Plus comes with a heart rate monitor so you can track your intensity or interval train.

If you still need a last-minute gift for someone on your list who is difficult to buy for, the FitPass Plus is an excellent idea. Maybe you are already starting to plan your own new habits for after the first of the year and want to treat yourself as a reward for getting through the holidays successfully. Regardless of who is going to receive this gift, the FitPass Plus is a great deal on some of the latest fitness technology.

