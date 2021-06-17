Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and just before it kicks off, the company is unleashing some excellent early Prime Day deals, including some fantastic Amazon Echo deals on models new and old. Seriously, check them out, especially if you want a smart speaker with Alexa built in that can also control your smart home devices.

The 4th-generation Echo speaker, with premium sound, and Alexa built in, is on sale right now in all colors. You can choose from charcoal, glacier white, and twilight blue, and they all look awesome. Amazon has discounted it to $75 for a single speaker, and if you use coupon code ECHOPRIME at checkout, you get $80 off of two speakers, bringing the total price for both to $120.

The 4th-gen Echo is a sphere, offering more detailed sound compared to the low-profile design of past generations. Amazon claims it offers “clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass,” which should fill any room.

The new appearance earned it a spot in Digital Trend’s Staff Picks, a list of our favorite smart home tech of 2020. John Velasco particularly loved the “dazzling LED light ring,” and the “refreshing” orb-shaped look of the new design.

Alexa offers voice control support for all kinds of services, skills, and beyond. You can start and stop playback, interact with smart home devices (that are connected to Alexa), and ask questions. It also includes Zigbee support to act as a smart home device hub for devices that might not otherwise be supported by Alexa.

It’s the same Echo you know and love, and it connects with any other Echo devices to create a multiroom, hands-free, and seamless listening experience. You benefit most from an active Prime subscription, which includes access to hundreds of thousands of media. Of course, you can also use services like Spotify, Pandora, and even Amazon Music to play audio content.

With Amazon’s promotion, you can get a single 4th-gen Echo for $75, or two speakers for $120, when you use code ECHOPRIME at checkout. That’s $25 off a single speaker and $80 off the bundle of two speakers, as the original price is $100. We probably won’t see another deal like this for a while.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations