Amazon Pre-Prime Day deal cuts price on Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Alexa

Drake Hawkins
amazon nest and ecobee smart thermostat deals ecobee4 with built in alexa room sensor included 750x500

If you are planning to upgrade your existing thermostat, now is the time. The Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa has gotten a 20% price cut on Amazon. You can save $50 if you order one today.

This smart home deal from Amazon is one of the many that have popped up ahead of Prime Day 2019. It also precedes the Fourth of July sales that retailers offer for people who are taking time off work to celebrate the holiday. With all the coming sales this month, we do not know how long the stocks of the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat will last. Place your order today to get yours at a discounted price of $199 instead of its usual $249.

The Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat is included in our collection of the best smart thermostats. Its ability to monitor up to 32 areas and rooms with Ecobee Room Sensors is simply impressive. You get one sensor when you order your Ecobee4.

Another feature that makes the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat one of our top picks is its built-in Amazon Alexa feature. The Ecobee4 can act as the voice control device for your smart home setup. Aside from controlling your heating and cooling system, it can be used to command Alexa to play music, set timers, control other devices, and more.

On top of that, the Ecobee4 and its room sensors can help cut down heating and cooling costs with the Smart Home/Away feature. This presence-sensing ability changes the temperature to maximize comfort when the system detects people.

It does not stop there. The Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat can also be controlled from any location using the Ecobee mobile app. Imagine being able to make sure that you come home to a pleasant environment after being out in the heat or cold — with just a touch on your Apple or Android device.

Keep your home cool during summer and warm during winter with the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa. At its normal price of $249, it is already a great value-for-money thermostat. With this Amazon deal, you can get it for only $199.

Looking for more savings this summer? Check out these smart home deals before Prime Day 2019 and these Fourth of July sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
