Expand your Nintendo Switch storage with a 256GB microSD — now $45 off

With the holiday weekend upon us, so are a wealth of Labor Day sales to tie into the occasion. As with all holiday weekend sales, gaming is also subject to an array of massive discounts, enticing gamers around the world to pick up new software and hardware for some fantastic prices. There has already been a ton of Nintendo Switch deals that have offered some substantial savings for the console itself, coming bundled with such games as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe. With such an incredible selection of games on the system, memory space can quickly be snatched up and prevent you from downloading more, making the need to buy a microSD for more space a necessity. Luckily, Best Buy currently has a SanDisk 256GB microSDXC Memory Card at almost half price as the card has gone down from $100 to $55.

Outside of owning your Nintendo Switch games on cartridges, many titles can be picked up from the Nintendo eShop – some of which are only available there exclusively. With the Nintendo Switch, the company has attempted to enter mainstream gaming in a big way. This means massive games such as Fortnite and Rocket League are available on the system, which as a result quickly drains memory. With the SanDisk 256GB microSDXC Memory Card, the additional space will ensure players are never left scrambling for space.

The card itself is easy to set up. A quick inject into the microSD card slot on the system and it’s good to go. Not only that, but the card itself is also Nintendo themed with a yellow coating and Super Star from Mario printed on the front. The card boasts up to 100MB/sec read speed, meaning games are saved and loaded almost instantaneously. Additionally, it also resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays, and temperature variation. Those who purchase the card are also eligible for a free gift on Best Buy — a free $25 to spend at Shutterfly or an 8 x 8-inch photo book. Combining the card itself with a free gift deems the purchase a no-brainer, as it packs a quality package together for a substantial saving.

