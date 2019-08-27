The slim Fitbit Alta HR is down to $79 on Amazon for Labor Day

Labor Day sales may still be a few days away, but we already see discounts on appliances and gadgets floating around. If you happen to be on the hunt for a quality fitness tracker, we spotted a deal for you. The small version of the Fitbit Alta HR is currently discounted on Amazon by up to 40%. This early Labor Day deal applies to a variety of color options, but the lowest sale price is for the black model which is available for just $79.

Fitbit paved the way for stylish fitness bands, and the same can be expected with the Fitbit Alta HR. But good looks aren’t the only thing going for this tracker; it also comes with a bunch of health-related features under the hood. Whether you’re a casual athlete or a beginner looking for a budget-friendly alternative to the Apple Watch Series 4, look no further.

The Alta HR carries Fitbit’s slimmest design yet. This compact and unobtrusive profile is easy to match with any outfit and comfortable to wear all the time. Its wristband comes in an adjustable watch-like buckle to accommodate most sizes of wrists. It’s also interchangeable, with options available in leather, metal, and elastomer.

Although small in size, this tracker does not disappoint in terms of health and fitness functionalities. It inherited quite a few features from the pricier Charge 2, including the ability to track daily activity, heart rate, steps, calories, and distance. It can even recognize exercises automatically, track movement and heart rate during sleep, and provide insights on the effectiveness of your routine. Fitbit’s auto-recognition feature called SmartTrack is also available, which categorizes runs, walks and other activities after a session. However, there’s no GPS and altimeter, but it shouldn’t be an issue if you’re not after mileage or altitude tracking.

A monochrome OLED touchscreen provides you with a clear interface of your stats, notifications, and reminders. The downside is, it’s not very responsive and a bit dim when used in direct sunlight. In terms of battery, Fitbit estimates the Alta HR to have enough power for one week before needing a recharge.

Set goals, monitor your active lifestyle, and know your body better by getting your hands on a no-frills fitness tracker such as the Fitbit Alta HR. You can order the small, black version on Amazon at an affordable price of $79. The gunmetal and blue/gray variants are also discounted at $120 and $99, respectively.

