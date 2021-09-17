  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Marvel fans need to see these new Funko POP! Eternals figurines

By
Thena and Arishem Funko POP exclusive figures.

There are so many awesome Funko Pop! figurines out there, just about any property is covered from Stranger Things to Star Wars and beyond. Marvel fans will get a kick out of the newest figurines, and the launch coincides with the recent Eternals trailer. By the way, if you haven’t seen that yet, you should go watch the final Marvel Eternals trailer!

Walmart is offering a 10-inch Arishem Vinyl Bobblehead as part of the launch, but it also has an exclusive Thena figurine with a plastic protector. The protector has a small lid, allowing you to place the figure inside, seal it up, and keep it in pristine condition. You can pre-order the Thena bundle, with a protector, for $17, right now, which is nearly $2 off. You can check out those figurines, and a lot more, below.

The Thena Funko POP! collectible bobblehead is available in 2 bundles, one which includes the figurine and a plastic protective case, and the other includes 4 different figures. The larger bundle comes with Thena, Makkari, Ajak, and Kro. The solo Thena bundle includes the glorious hero in a fighting pose, with her signature weapon and an alternate weapon. Both look awesome, and Funko has once again shown incredible attention to detail!

Alternatively, the large 10-inch Arishem vinyl bobblehead is also available for pre-order. It depicts Arishem the Judge from the movie, which we get a brief glimpse of in the final trailer — looking down on us ominously. The Celestial purportedly has control over the Eternals, and we’re not quite sure yet if that’s a good or bad thing.

Normally $19, Walmart is offering the Thena Funko POP! figure with a protective case for nearly $17, which is about $2 off. The bundle of 4 — which includes Thena, Makkari, Ajak, and Kro — is normally $44, on sale for $40 as a pre-order. Finally, the 10-inch Arishem collectible Funko POP! is $30, available for pre-order. They all include free shipping with Walmart+ as soon as they launch, which is estimated to be before the end of the year.

More hobby and toy deals available now

Want to see what else is available? We rounded up all of the best toy deals. You can check those out below.

Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Blocks

$15 $25
Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Rocks come in 80 classic-colored building blocks, including special shapes—the perfect building blocks for pre-schoolers. more
Buy at Amazon

Kicko Marbled Unicorn Color Slime

$13 $20
Let the kids have fun with the cosmic colors of this Galaxy Slime kit that offers recreational and therapeutic benefits. more
Buy at Amazon

SMALL FISH Sensory Fidget Toys Set (25 Pieces)

$22 $30
This boxed set includes 25 sensory toys that are perfect for relieving anxiety and stress -- the right toys to tinker with when you're bored. more
Buy at Amazon

SereneLife Automatic Laser Cat Toy

$25 $67
Keep your cat occupied for hours with this rotating laser beam that works on any surface. Activate this wireless toy with a push of a button and select from preset modes to keep your pet guessing more
Buy Now

Learning Resources Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register

$35 $40
This toy cash register, which comes with a working calculator and play-money, will surely give your young ones role-playing fun and hone their math skills. more
Buy at Amazon

Lydaz Bubble Mower for Toddlers

$28 $40
This push mower features realistic sounds and bubble makers -- perfect for toddlers to play with in the garden. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

Dell Inspiron on a white background.

Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds prices slashed at Amazon

Apple AirPods on a white background.

Amazon is practically giving away the Apple Watch 6 today

The Apple Watch Series 6 with a blue aluminum case and a deep navy sport band.

Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 just got a price cut

samsung galaxy fold flip 3 news z render

This robot vacuum is only $129 today, and you need to buy it now

Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Review

Pre-ordering the iPhone 13 today? Here are some tips and tricks you should know

iPhone 13 mini case feature image.

How to use the BIOS

The interface for UEFI on Surface.

Best cheap video game deals for September 2021

Best cheap Google Nest Camera deals for September 2021

kasa cam blink simplicam indoor security camera best buy deals

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for September 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

Best cheap Android tablet deals for September 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best cheap cordless vacuum deals for September 2021

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

Best cheap pressure cooker deals for September 2021

ninja foodi xl 8 in 1 pressure cooker deal qvc february 2021