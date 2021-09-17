Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There are so many awesome Funko Pop! figurines out there, just about any property is covered from Stranger Things to Star Wars and beyond. Marvel fans will get a kick out of the newest figurines, and the launch coincides with the recent Eternals trailer. By the way, if you haven’t seen that yet, you should go watch the final Marvel Eternals trailer!

Walmart is offering a 10-inch Arishem Vinyl Bobblehead as part of the launch, but it also has an exclusive Thena figurine with a plastic protector. The protector has a small lid, allowing you to place the figure inside, seal it up, and keep it in pristine condition. You can pre-order the Thena bundle, with a protector, for $17, right now, which is nearly $2 off. You can check out those figurines, and a lot more, below.

The Thena Funko POP! collectible bobblehead is available in 2 bundles, one which includes the figurine and a plastic protective case, and the other includes 4 different figures. The larger bundle comes with Thena, Makkari, Ajak, and Kro. The solo Thena bundle includes the glorious hero in a fighting pose, with her signature weapon and an alternate weapon. Both look awesome, and Funko has once again shown incredible attention to detail!

Alternatively, the large 10-inch Arishem vinyl bobblehead is also available for pre-order. It depicts Arishem the Judge from the movie, which we get a brief glimpse of in the final trailer — looking down on us ominously. The Celestial purportedly has control over the Eternals, and we’re not quite sure yet if that’s a good or bad thing.

Normally $19, Walmart is offering the Thena Funko POP! figure with a protective case for nearly $17, which is about $2 off. The bundle of 4 — which includes Thena, Makkari, Ajak, and Kro — is normally $44, on sale for $40 as a pre-order. Finally, the 10-inch Arishem collectible Funko POP! is $30, available for pre-order. They all include free shipping with Walmart+ as soon as they launch, which is estimated to be before the end of the year.

