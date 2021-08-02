Imagine this: You sit down at your desk, ready to game, and your computer just won’t power on. What do you do? Do you troubleshoot your system to find out what hardware is causing the problem and replace it? Or, do you surf through the best gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals to find a whole new system?

The first scenario seems like the best option unless there’s something wrong with the GPU, which will cost you as much as a new system these days. Dell’s current and super-low deals, though, make the second scenario viable. Right now, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is $270 off, making it $1,500 with free shipping. The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is also on sale for $319 off, bringing it down to $1,000 with free shipping. More on those systems and deals below!

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with 10th-generation Intel Core i7 — $1,000, was $1,319

Ready to rock, roll, and game just about anywhere, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop looks sleek, gorgeous, and has quite a bit of power under the hood. A 10th-gen Intel Core i7 8-core processor with 16MB cache and clock speeds up to 5GHz power the system, alongside 8GB of DDR4 RAM. You also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM and a 256GB M.2 solid-state drive. Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 ensures a smooth connection, with Bluetooth for wireless peripherals. Finally, it comes with Windows 10, but you get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it launches. Normally $1,319, Dell is knocking $319 off the price to offer it for $1,000 with free shipping and express delivery. There’s only limited availability, so hurry if you want one!

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,500, was $1,770

Packed inside the out-of-this-world Lunar Light chassis, the Alienware Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is overclockable, highly configurable, and extremely powerful. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 eight-core processor with 36MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.6GHz thanks to Max Boost. You also get 32GB to 128GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Adding more bang for the buck is a 1TB M.2 SSD, Windows 10 Home with a free upgrade to Windows 11, and Dell Wireless DW1810 802.11ac Wi-Fi with Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0 support. This thing is an absolute powerhouse, and the cooling is excellent, too, alongside a suite of applications for better thermal controls, overclocking, and RGB customization. While it was a more powerful model, in the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition review, Luke called it a “new dawn for AMD” and praised its unique look and design. Normally $1,770, Dell is taking $270 off, bringing the final to $1,500 with free shipping and express delivery. This deal also has super limited availability, and they’re selling out quickly. Act soon if you want one!

