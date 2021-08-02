  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Gaming laptops and gaming desktops both slashed by hundreds at Dell

By

Imagine this: You sit down at your desk, ready to game, and your computer just won’t power on. What do you do? Do you troubleshoot your system to find out what hardware is causing the problem and replace it? Or, do you surf through the best gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals to find a whole new system?

The first scenario seems like the best option unless there’s something wrong with the GPU, which will cost you as much as a new system these days. Dell’s current and super-low deals, though, make the second scenario viable. Right now, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is $270 off, making it $1,500 with free shipping. The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is also on sale for $319 off, bringing it down to $1,000 with free shipping. More on those systems and deals below!

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with 10th-generation Intel Core i7 — $1,000, was $1,319

Dell G15 gaming laptop from a side angle on a white background.

Ready to rock, roll, and game just about anywhere, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop looks sleek, gorgeous, and has quite a bit of power under the hood. A 10th-gen Intel Core i7 8-core processor with 16MB cache and clock speeds up to 5GHz power the system, alongside 8GB of DDR4 RAM. You also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM and a 256GB M.2 solid-state drive. Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 ensures a smooth connection, with Bluetooth for wireless peripherals. Finally, it comes with Windows 10, but you get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it launches. Normally $1,319, Dell is knocking $319 off the price to offer it for $1,000 with free shipping and express delivery. There’s only limited availability, so hurry if you want one!

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,500, was $1,770

Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktop 2

Packed inside the out-of-this-world Lunar Light chassis, the Alienware Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is overclockable, highly configurable, and extremely powerful. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 eight-core processor with 36MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.6GHz thanks to Max Boost. You also get 32GB to 128GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Adding more bang for the buck is a 1TB M.2 SSD, Windows 10 Home with a free upgrade to Windows 11, and Dell Wireless DW1810 802.11ac Wi-Fi with Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0 support. This thing is an absolute powerhouse, and the cooling is excellent, too, alongside a suite of applications for better thermal controls, overclocking, and RGB customization. While it was a more powerful model, in the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition review, Luke called it a “new dawn for AMD” and praised its unique look and design. Normally $1,770, Dell is taking $270 off, bringing the final to $1,500 with free shipping and express delivery. This deal also has super limited availability, and they’re selling out quickly. Act soon if you want one!

More gaming laptop deals available now

Curious what other gaming laptop deals are available? Want to check out some other options before making a big purchase decision? We don’t blame you! We rounded up all of the best gaming laptop offers below.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $820
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at HP

HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 3050 GPU, 256GB SSD)

$800 $900
This new HP Victus 16-inch gaming laptop is a fantastic mid-level option for the price, offering all the performance you need with a RTX 3000-series GPU and a 165Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at Best Buy

Evoo Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529
Long gone are the days when you had to pay well over a grand for a good gaming laptop. This Evoo machine packs perfect specs for 1080p gaming with one of Nvidia's newer 16-series graphics cards.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI GF65 Thin (Core i5, RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) + Free Gaming Mouse

$799 $1,049
If you're looking for a "Goldilocks" gaming laptop that's beefy enough for modern gaming but isn't overkill for your needs and budget, it doesn't get much better at this price than the MSI GF65 Thin.
Buy at Newegg
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart has this Lenovo Chromebook for only $159 today

Lenovo S330 Chromebook

Can’t afford a MacBook Pro? Try these laptop deals instead

Dell XPS 13 on white background.

Best cheap MacBook deals and sales for August 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Apple iPad 10.2 is seriously cheap at Amazon today

2020 Apple iPad 10.2 tablet configurations

Apple Watch Series 6 is down to its cheapest-ever price today

Apple Watch Series 6

Best cheap Kindle deals and sales for August 2021

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Best VPN deals and sales for July 2021

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

Best cheap iPhone deals and sales for August 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best refurbished laptops deals and sales for August 2021

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

Best cheap laptop deals and sales for August 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Best cheap Bose 700 deals and sales for August 2021

Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones

Beat the back-to-school rush with this incredible Dell XPS 13 deal

dell xps 13 15 back to school sale last minute

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large