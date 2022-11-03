This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

One of the greatest things about the Pokémon universe, whether you’re a fan of the TV series or the games, is that there is truly something for everyone and nearly every age. It also transcends generations, because even though it was first introduced in the late ’90s, there’s still a ton of new content and gear released each year. It means that fans of the series can connect, and it doesn’t matter what generation of Pokémon is your favorite. As a father of two children under 10, personally, this is amazing because it means I can bond with them over something we all love, although they have their own unique experiences. The Pokémon I love aren’t necessarily the same Pokémon they love, but it’s cool because it all jives.

I remember as a young boy starting up my fresh copy of Pokémon Red on my Game Boy Color, and today, they’re doing exactly the same, only with Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch. It’s glorious. It’s also a treat to witness. But it doesn’t stop there. If you’re not a fan of the video games or shows, there’s still a lot to love, including trading cards, board games, and collectibles. You can even grab some to snuggle up with on the couch and watch your favorite movies — even if they’re not Pokémon-themed. And it’s worth noting that there’s one place you can go for all of that, and more. It’s a Pokémon superstore, if you will, and that’s GameStop. Both in-store and online, they carry a ton of fantastic Pokémon gear, but more importantly, it’s the place to go for new releases too!

Why Pokémon fans should visit a GameStop

Are you an old-school fan with a lot of love for the original starters, like Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander? What about Pikachu? Or, do you prefer the new generation, like Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott? There’s no denying they’re all cute, and everyone has a favorite that’s near and dear to their heart, but the point here is that you can find them all, in whatever medium you prefer, at GameStop. Whether you want to collect all the trading cards and battle it out with others, or you want physical copies of all the latest video games, you’ll find that GameStop has it.

I love taking a trip to the local store with my kids, because GameStop carries so much more than just video games, and they love to explore everything available. On our last visit, we picked up a with Pikachu on it. That should keep the family Switch nice and protected, especially since they’re not the most gentle of creatures when it comes to taking care of electronics.

Of course, the local stores are only so big, and they can’t carry absolutely everything, but that’s where GameStop’s online storefront comes in handy. Everything we can’t find near us, we can find online, and it ships quickly right to our doorstep. While I was out of town, I recently ordered — which is available now — and had it shipped to our home that way my kids could play. Hearing their excitement when I got home was icing on the cake, but I also it meant I could play right alongside them when I was back.

It’s also excellent being able to preorder the latest games — like the newest Pokémon titles, , arriving November 18.

But again, it’s not just about the video games. The , from the official Pokémon Trading Card Game, releases November 11, and shortly after that, on December 16, the trading card set. By the way, if you’re interested in those, you’ll probably want to preorder soon because they sell out fast.

I know it seems like I’m just listing a bunch of Pokémon products, but at the least, it should give you some idea of just how much GameStop has available. From preorders and new releases to the classics.

Head to GameStop for Pokémon from any generation

As I’ve said, my kids love to take trips with me to GameStop, but don’t let that scare you off if you have no kids. That’s just how I relate to the world these days, and not everyone will have the same experiences.

In fact, it doesn’t matter when you were introduced to the Pokémon universe, there’s something for everyone and GameStop has you covered. Some examples include coffee mugs — yes, — wireless chargers, backpacks, stuffed animals and plushies, collectibles, and much more. Look, just go check it out, you won’t be disappointed.

Editors' Recommendations