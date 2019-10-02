Are you a hardcore sports enthusiast but don’t want the constant company of a personal trainer? Why not have a fitness coach that you can wear on your wrist? One of the absolute best multisport smartwatches out in the market is Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire. In fact, we were so impressed with this handsome, rugged, and incredibly feature-packed fitness tracker that we gave it a rare perfect five-star rating and the Digital Trends Editors’ Choice stamp of approval. Get it for a massive $120 off on Amazon.

Start training like a beast for $480 instead of $600. As the cherry on top of this already fantastic smartwatch, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa, slashing the price even lower to $430.

The Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire is ideal for fitness buffs who track their athletic pursuits in the minutest detail. It is a quintessential big, burly watch and looks almost exactly like its predecessor, the Fenix 3 HR. It sports the same round face, five-button layout, and stainless-steel bezel. This watch is protected by Sapphire glass (hence the name), which is twice as hard as standard glass thus making it extremely durable. It is water-resistant to depths of up to 100 meters so you can take it with you while swimming, snorkeling, and even scuba-diving.

This smartwatch is packed to the brim with features. It has an optical heart monitor on the back for tracking your heart rate, which comes in handy in determining when to bring your pace up or slow down when you work out. It also includes pre-configured apps for keeping tabs on numerous sports, like cycling, walking, hiking, running, swimming, snowboarding, skiing, stand-up paddling, rowing, and even golf. Track your improvement by connecting the Fenix 5X to another device through Bluetooth or uploading your data to Garmin’s online fitness community.

The main draw of the Fenix 5X is its unique onboard GPS maps. It allows you to search for the best training routes and plan them more easily. It also provides you with comprehensive directions and an array of useful information. And while you’re on foot or on the road, you can search for local points of interest. Never get lost and have fun little detours with this thing on your wrist.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery, the Fenix 5X can last a formidable two weeks with four or five tracked activities per week. Charging it back to 100% takes less than two hours.

Handsomely rugged, capable of multiple sports support, and equipped with awesome onboard maps, the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire is a serious contender for the best fitness tracker out there. At $480, it’s definitely not cheap, but you get what you pay for. For more affordable options check out this page for our 10 best Fitbit alternatives.

