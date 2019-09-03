Living in this digital age has people shifting their focus toward innovation and being tech-savvy. Smartphones nowadays have become vital to stay connected to this reality and while smartwatches are a powerful complement, a fitness tracker may just be what you need to adopt a more active lifestyle. Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit may be getting most of the buzz but Garmin gets its edge by giving you the functionality of two dynamic wearables in one at every price point. If you’re not looking to spend big but hoping to get fitter, Amazon is running a 41% sale on the Garmin Forerunner 35. Its usual $170 list price may have already been feasible but it plummets to an even more affordable $100.

The Forerunner 35 sports an affinity with the Apple Watch’s squarish design as it steers away from its typical round watch face. Its 0.93-inch, 128 x 128- pixel display gets bright enough for comfortable viewing regardless of where you are. You might miss out on a touchscreen but you’ll be more than able to navigate through its menu and select your workout through two of the buttons on the right side of its bezel. The bands are interchangeable so you can easily go from a subtle look to something a bit bolder.

For a watch at this price, you might think features took the plunge but such is not the case as Garmin’s Forerunner 35 comes with a built-in GPS and a 24/7 heart rate sensor to enhance its activity tracking. This way you’re not just up to date with the number of steps you took or the calories you burned, but also the distance, pace, route, and the intensity of your workout. Though it has the makings of a superb running watch on its own accord scoring a nearly perfect score on our review, it definitely has more trick up its sleeves as you could find it useful for other workout routines and outdoor activities. Sadly, its water-resistance of up to 5ATM simply means that it can get wet or survive a casual dip in the pool. You may not be able to track laps but you’ll at least know the time.

Bluetooth is the highlight the Forerunner 35’s connected features as it seamlessly syncs with any compatible iOS or Android device. Stats are accessible on the dial but long-term progress tracking is possible through the Garmin Connect app. This online fitness community is a platform where you can interact with like-minded members as you engage in challenges, share goals and milestones, as well as skim through tips. Moreover, pairing your smartphone will enable music controls, and smart notifications for calls, text, app alerts along with software updates.

Keep yourselves in check with the Garmin Forerunner 35. Sometimes a little reminder like the Move alert could be what inspires you to stay true to your wellness goal. The Move bar also tells you when to get up on your feet and a five-minute walk should suffice and reset it. Get yourself on the move for $70 less on Amazon

