Garmin Cyber Monday deals: Crazy discounts on outdoor smartwatches

Cyber Monday deals have arrived in full, and so far today, smartwatches are getting some of the best discounts. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is dropping big price cuts on Fitbit and Samsung Galaxy smartwatches right now. However, if you’re looking for something a little more rugged, there are a ton of Garmin deals going on right now as well to accompany the best smartphone deals.

Though the brand doesn’t offer anything as fancy as the latest Apple Watches, Garmin has done really well for itself when it comes to outdoor smartwatches. With many Forerunner, Vivoactive, and Fenix 5 models on sale right now, it’s the perfect time to pick up a solid smartwatch at a discount.

Garmin Instinct — $200 ($100 off)

As a brand, Garmin offers a huge variety of different outdoor wearables at different price points. If you’re looking to snag a really good model without paying upwards of $500, however, the Garmin Instinct is an excellent option. We gave it a solid review thanks to its rugged design, outdoor features, and comfortable fit. Unlike a lot of sturdy smartwatches on the market, it isn’t overly clunky and annoying to wear. It also comes with over 25 different activities you can track as you embark on new outdoor adventures.

Additionally, it comes with up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 16 hours in GPS mode. With the $100 Cyber Monday discount, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct for just $200 on Amazon today.

More Garmin smartwatch deals

Out of all of the smartwatch brands with sales going on right now, Garmin is offering the most discounts. With such a huge lineup of different models, we’ve gone ahead and picked out a few more of the best options and added them below. We’ll keep this page updated with the latest Garmin watch discounts as they go live today.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 ($120 off) : With GPS, contactless payments, and built-in sports apps, the Vivoactive 3 is one of the most affordable decent smartwatches the brand has to offer.

: With GPS, contactless payments, and built-in sports apps, the Vivoactive 3 is one of the most affordable decent smartwatches the brand has to offer. Gamin Forerunner 35 ($70 off) : This easy-to-use GPS smartwatch was built with runners in mind, and at just $100, it’s the cheapest smartwatch on our list.

: This easy-to-use GPS smartwatch was built with runners in mind, and at just $100, it’s the cheapest smartwatch on our list. Garmin Fenix 5 Plus ($200 off) : If you’re looking for the ultimate outdoor watch, this comes pretty close. This beast of a smartwatch comes at a high price, but with more features than you can shake a stick at.

: If you’re looking for the ultimate outdoor watch, this comes pretty close. This beast of a smartwatch comes at a high price, but with more features than you can shake a stick at. Garmin Venu ($100 off): Built-in GPS and a bright touchscreen display separate the Venu from the back. You can also download music and track body energy with this particular model.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations