Get fit in style with Garmin’s Vivosmart 4, now only $100 on Amazon and Best Buy

Today’s fitness bands are a far cry from the boxy and clunky accessories of yesteryear. Following Fitbit’s footsteps in stylish bands, Garmin released its most fashionable fitness tracker to date – the Vivosmart 4. Amazon and Best Buy are running the same deal on this model, dropping its price by 23% which amounts to just $100. This discount applies to a variety of band color options, including black, berry, gray, and azure blue.

Garmin is dedicated to keeping its activity trackers fresh and exciting, and the Vivosmart 4 is a solid testament to that. Apart from the aesthetics, the company also beefed it up with unique metrics and sensors that set it apart from the competition.

Just like most fitness bands, the Vivosmart 4 can monitor steps taken, calories burned, floors climbed, and heart rate. It can track a variety of exercises, including walking, swimming, cycling, and elliptical training. There are preloaded activity timers available to keep track of your exercise, and even if you fail to set it up, the Move IQ feature will automatically detect your workout and start timing. It can also remind you to move when you have been inactive and send you small encouragements when you achieved your fitness goals. The only thing missing is the GPS, but it shouldn’t be an issue if you’re not after mileage tracking.

This wearable also packs a Pulse Ox sensor which can estimate your blood oxygen levels. You can take a spot pulse ox reading any time to monitor your oxygen level during workouts or times of stress; it can even detect sleep apnea and other breathing disorders. There’s also an Advanced Sleep Monitoring that records movements and quality of sleep in each stage and an all-day Stress Tracking which calculates and displays your stress level. Our favorite, however, is the Body Battery, which measures your energy levels by using a combination of parameters. All these features help you understand your body more.

Connecting the unit to your smartphone allows you to view real-time notifications. You can even reject incoming phone calls and delete alerts directly from the tracker. But since the screen is small, reading updates can be challenging and will require you to pick up your phone for more details.

Equipped with a robust set of features you wouldn’t expect in an entry-level device, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 is definitely more than just good looks. Kickstart an active lifestyle by ordering yours today on Amazon or Best Buy at a discounted price of $100.

