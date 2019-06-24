Digital Trends
Amazon slashes 43% off of this air purifier to help you breathe clean air

Erica Katherina
germguardian air purifier amazon deal 2 germ guardian ac4825

Even the air we breathe indoors can cause allergies, respiratory issues, and other health problems. Luckily, air purifiers can easily rid us of dust, allergens, and other viruses. If you’re looking to protect yourself from airborne illnesses, now’s a great time as Amazon is offering the GermGuardian 3-in-1 Full Room Air Purifier (AC4825) on sale. Normally priced $149, a hefty 43% discount brings its price down to just $85.

One of the main things to look for when shopping for an air purifier is true HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filtration capability. True HEPA filters are usually found in large air filters and are a must-have for allergy sufferers. The GermGuardian 3-in-1 Full Room Air Purifier has a true HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of the tiniest contaminant particles (as small as 0.3 microns), including pet dander, mold spores, and household dust.

This air purifier has one pre-filter with an Activated Carbon layer attached to reduce the odors from pets, cooking, and smoke. Apart from these typical filter layers, it also supports a UV-C light bulb technology that works with Titanium Dioxide to enhance the power of killing germs and bacteria. A filter change indicator is also included so you’ll know exactly when you need to replace the filter.

Energy Star-certified and verified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM), the GermGuardian AC4825 filters air four times per hour in rooms up to 167 square feet. It boasts a high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of more than 100 for dust, pollen, and smoke, which ensures fast and effective cleaning of indoor air.

Using three fan speeds, this air purifier’s noise level is lower than other modern devices which commonly come with five fan speeds. However, it doesn’t fare too well in quiet places especially when running at the highest setting.

Achieve a healthier indoor air quality for your home with the GermGuardian Full Room Air Purifier (AC4825). Although small in size, it’s 3-in-1 air cleaning system is powerful enough to eliminate pollutants lurking in the air. It even received an impressive rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon reviews, with customers exclaiming that it’s life-changing, a miracle worker, and a great investment. Get yours now on Amazon for only $85.

