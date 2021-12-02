Get this portable, powerful Dell laptop for only $280 today

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals are still kicking around, like this awesome deal from Dell. Right now, you can buy a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $280 saving you $110 on the usual price. One of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, it lives on but we can’t guarantee for how long. Snap it up now if you’re keen to treat yourself to a new budget laptop. You’ll be delighted with the results.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands out there is always a great starting point and that’s exactly why this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is worth your attention and money. Offering much of what you would expect from the best budget laptops, it’s ideal for being productive on the move while appreciating you’re on a tight budget. For the money, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. None of that is particularly amazing but it’s all good enough for getting work done, browsing the internet, or watching streaming content. It also recharges to 80% in just 60 minutes which is great if you’re prone to forgetting to recharge.

Alongside all that is a 15.6-inch HD display with anti-glare technology. Promising relatively narrow borders, it’s a decent screen for the price. Because of that, it allows you to see plenty on screen without feeling too restricted. Thanks to the well-sized screen, you also get to enjoy an expansive keyboard with a numeric keypad. Not all budget laptops offer a numeric keypad and that’s a useful addition as well. Keycaps are 6.4% larger than previous models with a spacious touchpad ensuring you can get a lot done easily. A lift hinge also raises the laptop to an ergonomic angle so it feels good while you type.

Other comfort features include the use of Dell Comfort View Low Blue Light Software which helps reduce harmful blue light emissions, cutting down on eyestrain over extended use periods. The laptop also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to stop it from skidding and keep it stable during use on hard surfaces.

Thoughtfully designed every step of the way, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 even incorporates post-consumer recycled plastics and all its painted parts use low VOC waterborne paint so you know you’re doing your bit for the planet. Well designed in every way, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 weighs just 3.64 pounds, which isn’t bad going at all for a budget laptop. If you’re looking to have some efficient hardware while keeping costs low, this is the right laptop for you. Just don’t expect it to be particularly fast for anything other than the basics.

Normally priced at $389, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to just $280 right now at Dell. Once it’s gone, it’s gone so snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

