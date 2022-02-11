Google Nest Hub drops to $65 at Walmart

If you’re looking to build a smart-home network, you’re probably hunting for offers on smart speakers like Google Nest deals and Amazon Echo deals. While voice assistants are great, there are times when you need to see all of your devices in one place. You want to know if lights are on, which doors are locked, and which alarms are set to ring at a particular time. That’s when a visual hub, like the second-generation Google Nest Hub, comes in handy. Right now, you can pick up this fantastic smart-home device at Walmart for just $65, which is a $35 discount on the regular price of $100. Keep reading to discover how this hybrid device can streamline your smart home.

The second-generation Google Nest Hub is an excellent way to integrate all of the different aspects of your smart home. It’s equipped with a display that lets you control all the various devices connected to your Google Home, along with a microphone to say any voice commands. The 7-inch LCD touchscreen is surprisingly vivid, with an ambient EQ mode automatically adjusting to the room’s lighting. It automatically displays a slideshow of pictures from your Google Photos. There’s also a physical switch that you can use to turn off the microphone at any time, so you can make sure it won’t receive any commands when you don’t want it to. The hub also links to Nest video devices, so you can see a live feed from any of your doorbells or cameras.

When we reviewed the Google Nest Hub, we praised it for its versatility. Not only does it act as a fantastic hub for all your smart devices, but it also makes a unique bedside companion. One of the main benefits of picking up a smartwatch is sleep tracking; however, having a wearable on when you go to sleep can be incredibly uncomfortable. That’s where the Nest Hub comes in. It has a unique Sleep Sensing feature that tracks your sleep patterns, movement, and breathing, so it can provide you with accurate sleep data without any discomfort. All of this data is provided on the Google Fit app, or you can ask Google Assistant in the morning.

If this seems like the perfect smart device to complete your home, then don’t miss out on the chance to pick it up for a discount! Right now, you can get the Google Nest Hub at Walmart for just $65, which is $35 off the regular price. Hit that Buy Now button right now before this deal expires.

