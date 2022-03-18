The GoPro HERO10 just got a rare price cut

Outdoor enthusiasts who are thinking about buying the best action cameras to bring along during their adventures will probably search for GoPro deals. GoPro’s action cameras aren’t cheap, but they’re worthy investments because of the helpful features that they provide and their durability. They rarely go on sale, so if you’re thinking of buying one, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $50 discount for the GoPro Hero10 Black, which brings the action camera’s price down to $450 from its original price of $500.

The GoPro Hero10 Black will capture your most exciting memories in the form of 5.3K video at up to 60 frames per second, or full 23MP still photos. The action camera’s GP2 processor makes it more responsive compared with its predecessors and increases the speed for transferring images to the cloud. It also features HyperSmooth 4.0, which is the latest version of GoPro’s digital image stabilization technology that keeps footage steady even during the shakiest of situations, and a battery with a capacity of 1,720mAh.

The GoPro Hero10 Black looks very similar to the GoPro Hero9 Black, with a selfie screen at the front and a touchscreen nearly covering the entire rear face. The latest version of the action camera maintains the durable and weatherproof design, as well as compatibility with all the accessories that worked with its predecessor. There’s also a hydrophobic lens, which prevents drops of water from spoiling the shots that you take, as well as voice control capabilities. You also have the option to add real-time animated overlays to your pictures and videos, so that you can brag about the speed and altitude that you experienced during the captured moments.

If you need an action camera for your next adventure, you can’t go wrong with the GoPro Hero10 Black. You won’t always see it on sale, so you wouldn’t want to miss Best Buy’s price cut that lowers the action camera’s price by $50 to $450, from its original price of $500. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so you shouldn’t be wasting time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own GoPro Hero10 Black for cheaper than usual.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations