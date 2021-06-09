This year’s Prime Day deals are on the horizon, as Amazon is preparing to launch its annual shopping event. Now that we know the Prime Day 2021 dates are set for June 21 and June 22, shoppers are already preparing their wish lists of products that they want to buy with a discount.

However, to access the savings of Prime Day, you need to be an active Amazon Prime subscriber. Membership costs $119 per year if billed annually or $13 per month if billed monthly, which may be steep if you’re just planning to take advantage of Prime Day. Fortunately, there’s a way for you to enjoy Prime Day deals without paying for a Prime subscription.

How to access Prime Day deals without Prime membership

Amazon’s Prime Day is for its Prime subscribers, but you don’t need to pay for membership if you want to shop for deals during the annual shopping event. This is possible by signing up for a 30-day free trial for a Prime subscription. If you activate your free trial now, it will take you through Prime Day, and give you some more time after the event to enjoy the perks of the subscription.

You have the option to start paying for the Prime membership after the free trial ends, but if you just really wanted to enjoy Prime Day deals, you can cancel before the renewal date. You won’t be charged a dime, but you would have been able to enjoy the full benefits of a Prime subscriber for Prime Day.

How to receive $10 to spend on Prime Day

With Prime Day happening on June 21 and June 22, if you sign up for your free 30-day trial now, you can start exploring the benefits of an Amazon Prime subscription while waiting for the annual shopping event to roll in. Watch movies and shows on Prime Video, listen to ad-free tracks on Prime Music, play free games and in-enjoy items with Prime Gaming, and download free e-books from Prime Reading, among many other benefits.

In addition to all the services and features that you can unlock as a Prime member, you’ll also get the chance to receive $10 credit that you can spend on Prime Day. All you need to do is to spend on products that are being sold by certain small businesses from June 7 until Prime Day 2021. This is all part of Amazon’s promotion of its small business partners, to help them generate sales.

