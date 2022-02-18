Best Buy slashes $200 off this HP 2-in-1 laptop

Chromebooks straddle an interesting line between tablets and laptops, with this one from HP being closer to a traditional laptop than you’d expect. If you’re looking to pick up a Chromebook for yourself, Best Buy has a great deal on the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook, bringing it down to $499 from $699, a $200 discount that makes it one of the better Chromebook deals of the day.

While this may look like a laptop, the HP 2-in-1 does have a touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, so you can turn the keyboard backward and use it one-handed as you hold it in your arm, which can be helpful if you’re a student or doing presentations. Speaking of the screen, it’s powered by Intel UHD graphics, an integrated graphics card that should be able to run most of the games that you’ll find on the Play Store. As for the CPU, you’re getting an 11th-gen Intel i3-1115G4, which may not be the most powerful CPU out there but should be more than enough to handle ChromeOS and most basic tasks.

As for other specs, you get a 128GB SSD, which is pretty good considering the cost and that it’s a Chromebook, although you might still want to grab an external hard drive to supplement that a little bit. You also get 8GB of RAM, which again is pretty good considering price and use-case, and you’ll probably manage to open quite a few tabs without running into issues. Of course, keep in mind that this is ChromeOS, so you won’t have access to any applications you might be used to on Windows, such as Microsoft 360. That isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker, just something to keep in mind before putting your money into buying one.

For those who need a device to browse the internet, do work, and have Zoom meetings, the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook is an excellent choice, especially from Best Buy at the price of $499, which is a significant reduction from $699, so quite a steal. That being said, maybe you’d prefer to check out some other HP laptop deals or more general laptop deals for something that would better fit your needs.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations