Prime Day comes with various exciting tech deals. From Prime Day TV deals to Prime Day smart home deals, you can take advantage of massive discounts on cool products that may be too expensive during the rest of the year. That’s why we’re excited to bring you some amazing Prime Day Laptop deals. If you’ve been waiting to invest in a decent laptop, now’s the time. The HP 14z-fq000 laptop is available for just $280! HP has slashed $150 off of its regular price, bringing it down from $430 to $280.

Buy Now

Why you should buy this HP laptop

The best Prime Day Laptop deals like this one are always popular – after all, everyone wants to save money while buying their favorite electronics. So we recommend you hurry up and buy this affordable HP laptop while it’s still on discount.

For just $280, you get a neat 14-inch screen with a 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel display. This is great for watching TV shows, surfing the internet, or even using social media sites. Along with that, it’s thin and light so you can carry it anywhere. So whether you’re a fan of remote work or just want to maximize your commute time by getting some work done, this laptop will be your best friend and colleague. If this sounds like you, we also recommend you check out our list of the best business laptops to find more deals like this.

Want more reasons to snag this deal? The HP laptop offers good performance with an AMD processor fully capable of handling most tasks. If you’re looking for a budget laptop to handle minor tasks, this will definitely get the job done. Feel like you’re an advanced worker and need more features? Take a look at the best gaming laptops that double up as workhorses.

But that’s not all. This laptop has a multi-format SD media card reader and 128 GB of storage space so you can save all your precious photos, videos, and important documents. The absolute best part is that you can pick between storage options if you know you need more space. You can get up to 1 TB of storage which is more than enough for most things.

The HP laptop comes with access to Windows 11 which is a great upgrade to have. We like that you can choose an HP protection plan if you want to increase your security in the future. Finally, it’s great that you can choose between four classic yet gorgeous colors — there’s something here to suit every style. Although the colors may come at an extra cost, it’s worth the small investment if you’re happy with how your laptop looks.

Impressed? The best Prime Day deals don’t last for long. Everyone will be rushing for their pick so we urge you: don’t delay. Grab your HP laptop now!

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations