For almost every student setting foot on a university campus after this summer, a laptop is going to be one of the most important gadgets in their backpack. A high-end laptop is not a minor purchase and can cost thousands of dollars, while even an average budget model will set you back at least $500. If you are a college student or you know someone who’s been looking for a decent entry-level laptop to be used for taking down notes, the HP Notebook 15-bs121nr is a really solid choice.

With HP’s Back to School Sale, you can get this HP laptop bundle that comes with one HP X3000 Cobalt Blue wireless mouse and an HP Reversible Neoprene sleeve for an awesome price of only $330. The HP Notebook 15-bs121nr alone originally costs $520 while the wireless mouse and laptop sleeve are worth $37 for a total of $557. That means you will save as much as $227 if you grab this HP deal today.

A laptop is the central device that a student requires in school and it is worth investing in one that offers quality performance and long-lasting battery life. The HP 15-bs121nr runs with the latest dual-core 5th-generation Intel Core i3 processor that guarantees the reliable execution you need for study and games. It can also power you through your day by up to eight hours and 30 minutes of video playback with its 3-cell, 31 Wh Li-ion, HP fast charge battery.

This sleek HP Notebook has a 15.6-inch HD BrightView WLED-backlit display with VGA webcam camera so you can stay entertained and connected with family and friends. You can comfortably store your documents, photos, favorite movies, and all other files in its 128GB SSD storage.

With a 4GB of RAM and an integrated Intel HD Graphics 5500, you can do your productivity work, web surfing, some occasional video or photo editing, and light gaming with ease. This device may not be for hardcore gamers but is surely something that will satisfy college students.

Included in the package is an HP X3000 wireless mouse that originally costs $17. It comes in cobalt blue and will blend in anywhere easily with its modern design. Also added is an HP reversible neoprene sleeve worth $20 to provide the utmost protection to your laptop.

Sold separately, this bundle would cost you $557. But with HP’s Back to School sale, you can now get it for only $330. That’s a whopping $227 savings you should not miss.

