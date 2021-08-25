Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.



Regardless of whether you’re a student or not, back-to-school can be the best time of year to fulfill all your computer needs, just check out these HP laptop deals, desktop computer deals, and wireless keyboard deals. If you’re in the market for a monitor, check out these desktop monitor deals, or head over to Staples, where you can get $140 off this 23.8-inch HP Mini-in-One HD Monitor, with built-in Microphone, Speakers & Webcam. It’s only $150; that’s a massive drop — nearly 50% off — from its regular price of $290. Only today, at Staples.

Why settle for less? The right desktop monitor allows better focus, tighter visuals, and more immersive gaming; it’s just a better experience. You can have the clearest and most detailed, colorful images, along with great features, in this 23-inch HP Mini-in-One HD Monitor. Maximize your workspace and lose yourself in 23.8 inches of HD brilliance, with a built-in microphone, speakers, and webcam.

The best part of this monitor arrives with the visuals. The screen is 23.8 inches wide and and has 1920 x 1080 resolution for the clearest and most accurate details. There’s 1080p integrated FHD, as well as TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity. Add to this a 16:9 aspect ratio for widescreen viewing, as well as viewing angles measuring 178 degrees (both vertical and horizontal) and you will have nothing short of stunning imagery. And then you have the built-in microphone and camera, making this a monitor that not only immerses you, but that can work for you as well.

There’s great speakers, and they’re not only built-in, but front-facing, giving you a total audio experience featuring fully integrated sound — and you’ll never have to worry about cluttering your desk or work area with external speakers. Meanwhile, the built-in webcam sets you up for all your video chats and meetings.

This monitor arrives with much of what you need, but it’s also loaded with ports, to ensure that you can connect whatever devices you need — whether it’s your HP Elite Desktop Mini, another laptop, tablet, cameras; you name it. There are six USB ports, including a USB-C port for the fastest, most coherent transfer of data. This monitor is not simply an addition to the desktops found in these desktop computer deals — it’s a wonder in itself. And it can be yours, right now at Staples, for only $150.

