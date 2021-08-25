  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Staples is offloading HP monitors with built-in speakers for almost nothing

By

HP 23 mini in one monitor featured
Regardless of whether you’re a student or not, back-to-school can be the best time of year to fulfill all your computer needs, just check out these HP laptop deals, desktop computer deals, and wireless keyboard deals. If you’re in the market for a monitor, check out these desktop monitor deals, or head over to Staples, where you can get $140 off this 23.8-inch HP Mini-in-One HD Monitor, with built-in Microphone, Speakers & Webcam. It’s only $150; that’s a massive drop — nearly 50% off — from its regular price of $290. Only today, at Staples.

Why settle for less? The right desktop monitor allows better focus, tighter visuals, and more immersive gaming; it’s just a better experience. You can have the clearest and most detailed, colorful images, along with great features, in this 23-inch HP Mini-in-One HD Monitor. Maximize your workspace and lose yourself in 23.8 inches of HD brilliance, with a built-in microphone, speakers, and webcam.

The best part of this monitor arrives with the visuals. The screen is 23.8 inches wide and and has 1920 x 1080 resolution for the clearest and most accurate details. There’s 1080p integrated FHD, as well as TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity. Add to this a 16:9 aspect ratio for widescreen viewing, as well as viewing angles measuring 178 degrees (both vertical and horizontal) and you will have nothing short of stunning imagery. And then you have the built-in microphone and camera, making this a monitor that not only immerses you, but that can work for you as well.

There’s great speakers, and they’re not only built-in, but  front-facing, giving you a total audio experience featuring fully integrated sound — and you’ll never have to worry about cluttering your desk or work area with external speakers. Meanwhile, the built-in webcam sets you up for all your video chats and meetings.

This monitor arrives with much of what you need, but it’s also loaded with ports, to ensure that you can connect whatever devices you need — whether it’s your HP Elite Desktop Mini, another laptop, tablet, cameras; you name it. There are six USB ports, including a USB-C port for the fastest, most coherent transfer of data. This monitor is not simply an addition to the desktops found in these desktop computer deals — it’s a wonder in itself. And it can be yours, right now at Staples, for only $150.

More computer deals

Get the desktop setup you need with our roundup of the best computer deals, below.

Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$649 $699
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer.
Buy at Amazon

HP Omen Gaming PC (Ryzen 7, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,700
If you're looking for a powerful GPU, the HP Omen is for you. It runs on a great CPU paired with one of the latest Nvidia graphics cards, ideal for gaming enthusiasts.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Pavilion Gaming PC (Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce GTX 1650 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$599 $699
Desktop PCs still reign supreme in the gaming world thanks to their superior price-to-performance ratio, and the HP Pavilion tower is a shining example of this value.
Buy at Walmart

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell

Intel Core i7-10700K Comet Lake

$315 $387
Enjoy elite real-world performance for gaming and content creation with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700K processor.
Buy at Amazon

HP Pavilion TP01-1016 Desktop Computer (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD)

$530 $600
Bundled with a mouse and keyboard, the HP Pavilion offers Bluetooth connectivity and a big hard drive for ample storage. It also has a polished silver finish to add color to your desk.
Buy at Staples
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Massive 4K TVs are ridiculously cheap at Best Buy today

Sony - 55" Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV lifestyle mounted on a yellow wall above living room console table

2021 Emmy predictions: who will take home the big awards?

Jason Sudeikis as the title character in Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

The best movies leaving Netflix at the end of August

The cast of The Big Lebowski.

The best movies leaving Hulu at the end of August

Greg Kinnear, Helen Hunt, and Jack Nicholson in As Good As It Gets.

Best mockumentary movies of all time

Christopher Guest in This Is Spinal Tap.

Future MacBooks could replace this integral component with a touchscreen

apples future of the mac is very strange patents macbook concept 02

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors

Person holding skateboard while wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

The best color laser printers for 2021

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: Everything new on Iki Island

Jin helps a new friend to his feet as a monkey watches on.

Windows 10 vs. MacOS vs. Chrome OS

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Best cheap Chromebook deals for August 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

The best cordless handheld vacuums of 2021

The Shark WV201 being used to clean off a kitchen counter.

Fitbit Charge 5 leaks show off a sleek fitness wearable

The Fitbit Charge 5 leaks in black and blue.