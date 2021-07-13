Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of the easiest ways to set up a home computer, whether you want to work from a home office, browse social media, or play some games, is to grab a premade system. There are so many desktop computer deals live at a given time, that you can always find something to match your interests.

For example, Staples is offering a fantastic deal right now on HP’s All-in-One Desktop Computers. Everything is built into the monitor, which also opens up new placement opportunities. You don’t need the extra room for a tower so you can put it just about anywhere. The Staples deal is good for the HP 24-inch 24-dd1006, which includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s $600 with free shipping and delivery, which is $60 off.

Packed with power, in an incredibly sleek design, the HP 24-inch All-in-One Desktop is a solid contender at an affordable price. Under the hood, or rather behind the screen, is an 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor with a 6MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.1GHz. Intel UHD graphics with shared memory, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD are also included. The 23.8-inch display runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, and even includes a built-in webcam in the top bezel.

It has built-in Wi-Fi 802.11 (a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 4.2 so you can connect wireless peripherals. An embedded DVD drive allows you to play DVDs and media. Speakers in the bottom bezel offer decent audio to go along with all of that. Plus, there’s a 3-in-1 card reader built-in so you can plug in memory cards from your camera and other devices to transfer files or media.

Normally $660, Staples is offering the HP 24-inch All-in-One Desktop Computer for $600, which is $60 off. That’s an awesome deal for this system, especially since it’s plug-and-play and comes with everything you need to hit the ground running!

More desktop computer deals available now

Not interested in an all-in-one desktop? There are plenty of other deals available you just have to know where to look! We rounded up all of the best ones for you below!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations