HP All-in-One desktop computers just got a fantastic price cut at Staples

One of the easiest ways to set up a home computer, whether you want to work from a home office, browse social media, or play some games, is to grab a premade system. There are so many desktop computer deals live at a given time, that you can always find something to match your interests.

For example, Staples is offering a fantastic deal right now on HP’s All-in-One Desktop Computers. Everything is built into the monitor, which also opens up new placement opportunities. You don’t need the extra room for a tower so you can put it just about anywhere. The Staples deal is good for the HP 24-inch 24-dd1006, which includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s $600 with free shipping and delivery, which is $60 off.

Packed with power, in an incredibly sleek design, the HP 24-inch All-in-One Desktop is a solid contender at an affordable price. Under the hood, or rather behind the screen, is an 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor with a 6MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.1GHz. Intel UHD graphics with shared memory, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD are also included. The 23.8-inch display runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, and even includes a built-in webcam in the top bezel.

It has built-in Wi-Fi 802.11 (a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 4.2 so you can connect wireless peripherals. An embedded DVD drive allows you to play DVDs and media. Speakers in the bottom bezel offer decent audio to go along with all of that. Plus, there’s a 3-in-1 card reader built-in so you can plug in memory cards from your camera and other devices to transfer files or media.

Normally $660, Staples is offering the HP 24-inch All-in-One Desktop Computer for $600, which is $60 off. That’s an awesome deal for this system, especially since it’s plug-and-play and comes with everything you need to hit the ground running!

More desktop computer deals available now

Not interested in an all-in-one desktop? There are plenty of other deals available you just have to know where to look! We rounded up all of the best ones for you below!

Discount at checkout

Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$600 $699
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer.
Buy at Amazon

HP Omen Gaming PC (Ryzen 7, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,700
If you're looking for a powerful GPU, the HP Omen is for you. It runs on a great CPU paired with one of the latest Nvidia graphics cards, ideal for gaming enthusiasts.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Pavilion Gaming PC (Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce GTX 1650 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$599 $699
Desktop PCs still reign supreme in the gaming world thanks to their superior price-to-performance ratio, and the HP Pavilion tower is a shining example of this value.
Buy at Walmart

Intel Core i7-10700K Comet Lake

$315 $387
Enjoy elite real-world performance for gaming and content creation with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700K processor.
Buy at Amazon

HP Pavilion TP01-1016 Desktop Computer (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD)

$530 $600
Bundled with a mouse and keyboard, the HP Pavilion offers Bluetooth connectivity and a big hard drive for ample storage. It also has a polished silver finish to add color to your desk.
Buy at Staples

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell
