Hurry over to Walmart and buy this 27-inch monitor right now

Are you on the hunt for Black Friday monitor deals to complete your work-from-home setup? Then you should have a few things on your checklist. You need a large panel that lets you see all of your most important windows, good connectivity through HDMI, and, most importantly, a way to reduce eye strain throughout the workday. Fortunately, there’s an affordable, professional monitor out there with all of these features that’s on sale right now. One of Walmart’s early best Black Friday deals is this HP 27-inch monitor that you can pick up for just $175. That’s a discount of $25 from the original price of $200. You can find out more about one of our favorite tech Walmart Black Friday deals below.

In our computer monitor size buying guide, we noted that 27-inch monitors are getting increasingly popular because they’re an ideal size for many people. This HP 27-inch monitor is a perfect display for many working professionals because of its excellent balance between size and performance. The most striking thing about it is the complete lack of bezel on three sides, which provides an immersive experience and makes it ideal for multi-monitor setups. The sleek, minimalist look, lack of messy wires, and compact design make it a great fit for your home office setup. At the back, you get both VGA and HDMI ports which you can use to connect your PC or laptop easily.

The 1080p IPS panel displays bright, vivid images, whether you’re creating a slideshow for work or watching a movie on Netflix. The display also has excellent viewing angles, staying clear for up to 178 degrees, making it an ideal secondary monitor. If you work during the night, you’ll appreciate the toggleable blue light mode that shifts your display into warmer tones during the night, preventing eye strain and headaches from looking at screens for too long. You can also adjust the screen to your liking with a 5-degree forward tilt and a 20-degree backward tilt.

Whether you need a bigger screen than your laptop to be more productive for work or you need to complete a multi-screen setup, the HP 27-inch monitor is a fantastic addition to your desk. Right now, you can get it for just $175; that’s a discount of $25 from the standard price of $200. This deal might end soon, so click that “Buy Now” button if this sounds like the perfect monitor for you!

