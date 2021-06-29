HP 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

With the summer ahead of us, the 4th of July is the last major shopping event before Black Friday. And Black Friday is a heck of a long way away when you’re keen to treat yourself to something new or upgrade your home office equipment for less. That’s why it’s well worth checking out the HP 4th of July sale right now if you’re in need of absolutely any computer equipment. With plenty of great discounts on all manners of products from the latest laptops to desktop computers, monitors, or even a humble keyboard or mouse, there’s something for every budget and need here. If you’ve been suffering with a failing keyboard or an increasingly slow computer, this is your opportunity to get more from your technology. With the HP 4th of July sale running until July 10, you’ve got a bit of time to check out what’s going on, but we thought we’d give you a helping hand by highlighting the best deals out there right now. You’re sure to spot something you like here.

HP M24fw FHD Monitor — $175, was $210

It might have a confusing name but the HP M24fw FHD Monitor is a great bet if you suffer a lot from eye strain while working. That’s because its 24-inch screen utilizes HP’s Eye Ease technology. Basically, it uses a low blue light that helps keep your eyes safe without affecting color quality. You won’t notice it while you work but it quietly helps your eyes cope with staring at a screen for extended periods of time. The high-definition picture looks great, but it’s knowing your eyes won’t ache after a busy day that’s really going to help you out here. If you need more space, buy two for a multi-monitor setup.

HP X27i 2K Gaming Monitor — $300, was $380

If you love gaming on your PC, you need to consider slightly different things when buying a monitor than other customers. Crucially, you want a gaming monitor that has a fast refresh rate so the action looks smooth and speedy and you don’t have to witness any pesky slow down while you’re trying to shoot that fast-moving target that keeps eluding you. This HP X27i 2K gaming monitor will help you out a bunch. With a fast response time and speedy refresh rate, everything you play will look incredibly crisp and free of motion blur. You’ll feel more like you’re part of the action and what you watch unfold will look more realistic. Pretty good, right?

HP 17z-cp000 Laptop — $400, was $460

Checking out the best budget laptops can feel confusing but, simply put, you’re on the right track with HP. As one of the best laptop brands out there, the budget-priced HP 17z-cp000 Laptop will do the job nicely. It’s designed with portability in mind, but that’s not to the detriment of its other features. For instance, you can charge its battery up to 50% within 45 minutes so you won’t have to worry about waiting around to get to work. Plus, it has smart designs like a lift-hinge feature that elevates the keyboard to a much more comfortable and natural typing position than with other laptops. A sizeable 17.3-inch screen means you’ve got plenty of space to spread out your work, too.

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop — $900, was $1,050

Odds are you want a laptop for more than just work. You want to have fun, too, right? This HP Spectre x360 is incredibly flexible because it’s a two-in-one device. Part laptop, part tablet, its touchscreen means you can switch over to get more hands-on with whatever you’re doing. That means if you want the more relaxed nature of a tablet in the evening, while also enjoying the benefits of a full keyboard during your working day, this is the laptop for you. With a long battery life, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice any time soon either.

HP All-in-One 24-dp1056qe PC — $900, was $1,000

HP make some of the best all-in-one computers out there so you know you’re onto a winner with his HP all-in-one device. With a sizeable 24-inch screen, it looks the part, giving you plenty of screen space while you’re working hard or relaxing with your favorite streaming shows. It’s well designed, too, with ports that are conveniently placed so you can reach them easily while also enjoying the benefits of a clean-looking design. You won’t have to worry about cords and cables cluttering the way here. Impressively, unlike many other all-in-one systems, you’re only ever three steps away from being able to upgrade the hardware so this system can grow with you if you’re handy with a screwdriver. There’s no urgent need though since this system works very well for anyone looking for a home office setup.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations