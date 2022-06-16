If you’re running a business or you need to buy a laptop to use for work, not only do you need a machine that’s powerful, but it also has to be protected from external threats such as hackers. That’s why when browsing laptop deals, you should take note of the security features that come with the devices. You won’t have to worry about these things if you buy the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which is currently available from HP with a $1,157 discount that lowers the laptop’s price to $1,729 from its original price of $2,886.

Security is a top priority of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which comes with a variety of features that will provide protection for small and medium-sized businesses. HP Sure Sense uses deep learning A.I. to block the rapidly evolving malware that traditional antivirus software can’t always detect, while HP Sure Run stops unwanted changes to security settings and helps limit the spread of malware that get through. HP Sure Start can make the laptop automatically recover from firmware attacks, HP Sure Click ensures that you won’t trigger malware when you visit websites or open attachments, and the integrated HP Privacy Camera comes with a physical shutter to preserve your privacy at all times.

In addition to these security features, this special version of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 comes with high-performance components that will help boost your productivity. The laptop is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s necessary for running intensive apps, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. It also has a 1TB SSD for enough space for your software and files, and a 14-inch Full HD screen.

For your peace of mind while you run your business or work from a laptop, go for the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition. The machine is included in today’s HP laptop deals with a $1,157 price cut, which brings its price down to $1,729 from its sticker price of $2,886. We’re not sure how long the offer will last, but what we do know is that this device is a steal for this discounted price. Don’t waste time — buy the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Wolf Pro Security Edition for this special price while you still can.

