If you’re looking for one of the most stylish and powerful 2-in-1 laptop deals, you need this HP Envy x360 deal from Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,100, it’s $300 off for a limited time only meaning it’s down to $800. A far more affordable proposition than before, it’s a truly stylish looking system that also offers some suitably high-powered hardware. Read on while we take you through why this is one of the most unmissable laptop deals out there today.

HP laptop deals are always worth checking out thanks to the company being one of the best laptop brands around. In the case of the HP Envy x360, you get a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor that uses Intel’s latest Evo platform. It also has 16GB of memory plus 512GB of SSD storage so you’ve got plenty of multitasking power along with tons of room for saving files.

Designed with convenience in mind every step of the way, the HP Envy x360 is easily one of the best 2-in-1 laptops in this price range. Its 15.6-inch full HD screen allows you to enjoy 178 degree wide viewing angles with the benefit of touchscreen technology so you can be more hands-on with what you’re doing. With a 360 degree hinge, you can always adjust it to just how you need it to. In addition, the HP Envy x360 has audio by Bang & Olufsen so it sounds great, a 5MP camera for taking video calls, plus there’s Thunderbolt 4 so you can connect up to two 4K displays with a single cable. Somehow, the HP Envy x360 is even smart enough to detect when it’s placed in a carrying bag, instantly switching to hibernation mode to save you battery life. A backlit keyboard rounds off the delightful set of features.

Gorgeous to look at as well as use, the HP Envy x360 is a truly great option for anyone keen to invest in a good quality laptop. Normally priced at $1,100, it’s down to $800 for a limited time only at Best Buy. If you’re looking for the best of both worlds, it’s a great option to pursue.

