With back-to-school season approaching for many students, the Labor Day weekend is a great chance to jump ahead to save on popular laptops and other great tech. That’s why, for a limited time only, HP is currently discounting some of its best laptops and desktops, and selling the Spectre X360 convertible for $950.

Usually retailing for $1,150, HP’s Labor Day sale is cutting $200 off the price of the Spectre X360 13t. With its solid productivity performance, battery life, and exotic look, this Windows 10 2-in-1 convertible is a favorite of ours. It also is why HP is one of our best laptop brands.

For one of the lowest-ever prices of $950, the new Spectre x360 comes configured with the Intel Core i5-8265U processor and 8GB of RAM. As we highlighted in our review, that makes the laptop a great choice for day-to-day web browsing, and any productivity tasks. It also features a 13.3-inch edge-to-edge FHD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. That is ideal for watching movies in any of the four convertible modes. Elsewhere, this model is configured with 256GB of PCIe storage, which we found was competitive with other 2-in-1s.

If you’re looking to step up the productivity a bit, you can also configure this model with up to 16GB of RAM, or the Intel Core i7-8565U processor for an additional $250. For brighter visuals, HP even offers an upgrade to a 4K panel for an extra $100.

In the event that you want a Windows 10 2-in-1 convertible with a bigger screen, HP still has you covered with its Labor Day sale. Alongside the 13-inch Spectre X360, an older model of the 15-inch version of the X360 is also discounted.

Priced at $700, the HP Spectre x360 15t comes configured with the Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 8GB of RAM a 265GB of M.2 solid-state drive. The display features the same edge-to-edge glass panel, but at 15.6 inches, it is much more spacious for productivity.

Dell and Lenovo are also holding similar sales for Labor Day. Dell’s sales cover the popular Inspiron and 13 and 15 lineup, as well as the XPS 13 and 4K TVs. Meanwhile, LLenovo’s sale covers devices the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and the Yoga C930.

