Why you need to buy this HP laptop today

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, you’ve probably already realized that there’s no shortage of offers from various retailers. Narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task, but you can start by focusing your search on HP laptop deals. HP, which is one of Digital Trends’ best laptop brands, is currently offering a discount that you shouldn’t miss — a $365 price cut for the HP Pavilion Laptop, which brings its price down to just $650 from its original price of $1,015.

When buying a laptop, you should buy one with the latest CPU, according to our laptop buying guide. You won’t have a problem with that if you choose to go with the HP Pavilion Laptop as it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, alongside Intel Iris XE Graphics and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, slowdowns and crashes will be a thing of the past, even when you’re multitasking between several apps at a time. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, which offers a lot of storage space for your software and files.

The best laptops have topnotch displays that do justice to their powerful processing power, and that goes the same for the HP Pavilion Laptop. It’s equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that will let you clearly see the details of what you’re working on, as well as enjoy what you’re watching when you’re catching up with your favorite streaming shows. The laptop also features a long battery life that’s supported by HP Fast Charge technology, so you don’t have to plug it in for a long time before you can get moving again.

For a reliable machine that will be able to keep up with even the most demanding tasks, you can’t go wrong with the HP Pavilion Laptop. It’s currently on sale from HP for just $650, after a $365 discount to its original price of $1,015. You might want to take advantage of this deal today, because we’re not sure how long stocks will last. You don’t have time to waste — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own HP Pavilion Laptop for a much cheaper price than usual.

