HP Memorial Day sale: Spectre x360 Laptops, Omen gaming PCs, and printers

Memorial Day is quickly approaching, and while the three-day weekend is an important time for relaxation and remembrance, it’s also one of the biggest times of the year for sales on high-ticket items like tech and home appliances. The HP Memorial Day sale in particular is offering some pretty deep discounts on laptops, desktop PCs, printers, and more, and we’ve rounded up a large handful of the best offers below.

The 2019 HP Memorial Day sale can save you hundreds on a new computer or as much as 50% off of a new printer, so whether you’re in the market for a new 2-in-1 laptop or you just need to replace that old printer in your home office, these deals should have something for you. If you don’t see anything that catches your eye, then be sure to check out the whole HP Memorial Day Sale lineup right here.

HP Laptop Deals

HP Memorial Day sale - HP Envy x360 13t

HP is one of the oldest names in the PC business and continues to be a leader thanks to great modern designs like touchscreen laptops and portable gaming PCs. Super-slim 2-in-1s like the nearly perfect Spectre x360 and the surprisingly powerful Envy x360 are stand-out favorites of ours, but HP also makes very solid traditionally designed laptops for those who want the latest hardware but don’t need all the bells and whistles of a 2-in-1.

These laptop deals are the highlight of the HP Memorial Day sale, and given that they’re the most popular of HP’s offerings, they’re the most likely to go out of stock before the others. If you’re shopping for a new machine – be it a touchscreen convertible laptop or an on-the-go gaming PC – these deals can save you hundreds, but act quickly before they’re gone:

HP Desktop PC Deals

HP Memorial Day sale - HP Pavilion AIO 24

Laptops are great for portability and convenience, but for dedicated workstations and gaming battle-stations, the desktop PC is still the king. Aside from beefier hardware, a desktop computer gives you a much larger widescreen monitor than even the largest 17-inch laptops, which is better for gaming, watching movies and shows, doing graphical work, and general split-screen multi-tasking.

HP may make some of the best laptops on the market, but its desktops are nothing to sneeze at, either. These powerful PCs are good to go for anyone looking for a desktop station for work or play, and the HP Memorial Day sale shaves as much as $500 off, giving you a great opportunity to save big on some high-end hardware:

HP Printer Deals

HP Memorial Day sale - HP OfficeJet Pro AIO

Printers are one of those things you probably don’t think about much, yet one that most of us can’t live without. Along with computers, printers are also among the main products that HP built its name on, and whether you just want a no-nonsense all-in-one printer for your home or you need a professional-grade large-volume printer for a professional office setting, there’s something in the HP lineup for you.

Although these aren’t as exciting as buying a new 2-in-1 laptop or a gaming PC, we’ve nonetheless featured some nice printer deals from the HP Memorial Day sale. These include all-in-one inkjets as well as a monochrome laser printer, with big discounts of up to 50% off:

Looking for more great stuff? Find more laptop deals, Memorial Day sales, and other tech savings on our curated deals page.

